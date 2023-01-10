Home Sports World Table Tennis Championships preliminaries: Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha advanced
Original title: World Table Tennis Championships preliminaries: Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha advanced

On January 9, the Chinese team Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha (left) were in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

China‘s Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha defeated Kazakhstan’s Akasheva/Mirkadillo 4-0 in the second round of the women’s doubles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar on the same day. Baby, advanced to the final stage.

On January 9, the Chinese team Wang Manyu (left)/Sun Yingsha was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 9, the Chinese team Wang Manyu (left)/Sun Yingsha was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 9, the head coach of the women’s national table tennis team Ma Lin (middle) congratulated Wang Manyu (left)/Sun Yingsha after the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 9, Chinese team Wang Manyu (first from right)/Sun Yingsha (second from right) exchanged greetings with Kazakhstan team Akasheva (third from right)/Mirkadilova after the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 9, the Kazakh combination Akasheva (right)/Mirkadilova in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

