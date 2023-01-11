Original title: World Table Tennis Championships singles preliminaries

On January 10, Chinese player Chen Meng returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the women’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Chen Meng defeated Wu Yonglin from Hong Kong, China 4-0 and advanced to the final stage.

On January 10, Chinese player Sun Yingsha was preparing to receive the serve during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the women’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifier in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Sun Yingsha defeated Singaporean player Wang Xinru 4-0 and advanced to the final stage.

On January 10, Chinese player Sun Yingsha served in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Wang Manyu returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the women’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Wang Manyu defeated South Korean player Cui Hyo-joo 4-1 and advanced to the final stage.

On January 10, Chinese player Wang Manyu returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Chen Xingtong returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the women’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Chen Xingtong defeated South Korean player Li Shiwen 4-0 and advanced to the final stage.

On January 10, Chinese player Chen Xingtong celebrated scoring in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Wang Yidi returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the women’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Wang Yidi defeated South Korean player Xu Xiaoyuan 4-0 and advanced to the final stage.

On January 10, Ma Lin (right), the head coach of the women’s team of the Chinese National Table Tennis Team, coached Wang Yidi during the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Wang Yidi returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Xiang Peng celebrated scoring in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the men’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Xiang Peng defeated Iranian player Hodaii 4-1 and advanced to the final stage.

On January 10, Chinese player Xiang Peng returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Liang Jingkun returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the men’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Liang Jingkun defeated Hong Kong player He Junjie 4-2 to advance to the final stage.

On January 10, Chinese player Liang Jingkun returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Ma Long returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the men’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Ma Long lost 3-4 to Japanese player Maharu Yoshimura and will enter the qualifying round.

On January 10, Chinese player Ma Long (left) and Japanese player Maharu Yoshimura greeted each other after the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Fan Zhendong returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the men’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Fan Zhendong defeated Indian player Desai 4-0 and advanced to the final stage.

On January 10, Chinese player Fan Zhendong was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Wang Chuqin served in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the second round of the men’s singles group match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Wang Chuqin defeated Iranian player Alamyan 4-1 and advanced to the final stage.

On January 10, coach Xiao Zhan (left) coached Wang Chuqin during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 10, Chinese player Wang Chuqin returned the ball during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)