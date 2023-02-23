Home Sports World Table Tennis Championships Trials: Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won the mixed doubles championship
Sports

by admin
　　original title:World Table Tennis Championships Trials: Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won the mixed doubles championship

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (right)/Chen Xingtong were at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong defeated Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang 3-1 in the mixed doubles final of the China Table Tennis Team “Straight to Durban” World Table Tennis Championships held in Beijing on the same day and won the championship.

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong (right) were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (first from the right)/Chen Xingtong (second from the right), Yu Ziyang (second from the left)/Sun Mingyang (first from the left), head coach of the Chinese Table Tennis Team Li Sun (third from the right), the mix of the Chinese Table Tennis Team The double team leader Xiao Zhan was at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (first from right)/Chen Xingtong (second from right) and Yu Ziyang (second from left)/Sun Mingyang at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (first from right)/Chen Xingtong (second from right), Yu Ziyang (first from left)/Sun Mingyang (second from left) were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang (right) were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Yu Ziyang (middle)/Sun Mingyang (left) listened to the coach’s tactics during the timeout.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong (right) were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (first from right)/Chen Xingtong (second from right), Yu Ziyang (first from left)/Sun Mingyang (second from left) were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (left)/Chen Xingtong were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Sun Mingyang pondered his moves before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (second from left)/Chen Xingtong (first from left) was interviewed after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan entered the field before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Yu Ziyang (left)/Sun Mingyang trained before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (left)/Chen Xingtong were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (first from left)/Chen Xingtong (second from left) and Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang (first from right) waited before the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

