original title:World Table Tennis Championships Trials: Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won the mixed doubles championship

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (right)/Chen Xingtong were at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong defeated Yu Ziyang/Sun Mingyang 3-1 in the mixed doubles final of the China Table Tennis Team “Straight to Durban” World Table Tennis Championships held in Beijing on the same day and won the championship.

On February 21, Lin Gaoyuan (first from the right)/Chen Xingtong (second from the right), Yu Ziyang (second from the left)/Sun Mingyang (first from the left), head coach of the Chinese Table Tennis Team Li Sun (third from the right), the mix of the Chinese Table Tennis Team The double team leader Xiao Zhan was at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Peng Ziyang

