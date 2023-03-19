World Table Tennis Federation Grand Slam Singapore station: Sun Yingsha won the women’s singles championship and achieved the triple crown

2023-03-19 21:09

CCTV news client Beijing time on the evening of March 19th, the women’s singles final of the 2023 World Table Tennis Federation Grand Slam Singapore Station, Chinese player Sun Yingsha 4-1 (11-7/10-12/13-11/11-6/ 11-7) Lectra teammate Qian Tianyi won the women’s singles championship after winning the mixed doubles and women’s doubles, achieving the triple crown in this competition.

In the first game, Qian Tianyi chased 4 points in a row when he was behind 3-6, and overtook 7-6. Subsequently, Sun Yingsha, who stabilized the situation, scored consecutively and took the lead with 11-7.

In the second game, Qian Tianyi started 3-0. In the middle game, Sun Yingsha gradually evened out the points difference and achieved a lead, but Qian Tianyi stubbornly chased the score to 8 draws. After that, the two sides took the lead alternately. Sun Yingsha received the serve and went off the net at a critical moment. Qian Tianyi won the game 12-10 to equalize the big score.

In the third game, the two sides played high-quality multi-shot stalemate many times, and the score also rose alternately. After 11 draws, Sun Yingsha scored 2 points in a row, won the third game 13-11 thrillingly, and led again with a big score of 2-1. The victory in the third game gave Sun Yingsha a strong start in the fourth game, and soon took a 6-2 lead, taking advantage of the trend to make another victory 11-6.

In the fifth game, after 6 draws, Sun Yingsha scored 2 points in a row, and Qian Tianyi, who had a last stand, requested a timeout. After the timeout, Sun Yingsha’s offensive continued unabated, winning another game 11-7, beating Qian Tianyi 4-1 and winning the women’s singles championship.

Although he failed to win the championship, Qian Tianyi’s performance in this competition is obvious to all. She successively defeated Chen Siyu, Mima Ito, Yuan Jianan, Polkanova, and Zhang Rui, showing a good competitive state. With the wonderful performance of this competition, Qian Tianyi’s world ranking will also usher in a soaring rise, and he will enter the top ten women’s singles world for the first time next week.