Home Sports World Table Tennis Federation Grand Slam Singapore station: Sun Yingsha won the women’s singles championship and achieved the triple crown_Hangzhou Net
Sports

World Table Tennis Federation Grand Slam Singapore station: Sun Yingsha won the women’s singles championship and achieved the triple crown_Hangzhou Net

by admin

World Table Tennis Federation Grand Slam Singapore station: Sun Yingsha won the women’s singles championship and achieved the triple crown

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-19 21:09

CCTV news client Beijing time on the evening of March 19th, the women’s singles final of the 2023 World Table Tennis Federation Grand Slam Singapore Station, Chinese player Sun Yingsha 4-1 (11-7/10-12/13-11/11-6/ 11-7) Lectra teammate Qian Tianyi won the women’s singles championship after winning the mixed doubles and women’s doubles, achieving the triple crown in this competition.

In the first game, Qian Tianyi chased 4 points in a row when he was behind 3-6, and overtook 7-6. Subsequently, Sun Yingsha, who stabilized the situation, scored consecutively and took the lead with 11-7.

In the second game, Qian Tianyi started 3-0. In the middle game, Sun Yingsha gradually evened out the points difference and achieved a lead, but Qian Tianyi stubbornly chased the score to 8 draws. After that, the two sides took the lead alternately. Sun Yingsha received the serve and went off the net at a critical moment. Qian Tianyi won the game 12-10 to equalize the big score.

In the third game, the two sides played high-quality multi-shot stalemate many times, and the score also rose alternately. After 11 draws, Sun Yingsha scored 2 points in a row, won the third game 13-11 thrillingly, and led again with a big score of 2-1. The victory in the third game gave Sun Yingsha a strong start in the fourth game, and soon took a 6-2 lead, taking advantage of the trend to make another victory 11-6.

See also  Spurs' Charles Bassey agrees a four-year contract worth 10.2 million

In the fifth game, after 6 draws, Sun Yingsha scored 2 points in a row, and Qian Tianyi, who had a last stand, requested a timeout. After the timeout, Sun Yingsha’s offensive continued unabated, winning another game 11-7, beating Qian Tianyi 4-1 and winning the women’s singles championship.

Although he failed to win the championship, Qian Tianyi’s performance in this competition is obvious to all. She successively defeated Chen Siyu, Mima Ito, Yuan Jianan, Polkanova, and Zhang Rui, showing a good competitive state. With the wonderful performance of this competition, Qian Tianyi’s world ranking will also usher in a soaring rise, and he will enter the top ten women’s singles world for the first time next week.

(Original title: World Table Tennis Federation Grand Slam Singapore Station: Sun Yingsha won the women’s singles championship and achieved the triple crown)

You may also like

Skier Braathen has the globe for slalom for...

UBS offers a billion to buy Credit Suisse....

Alpine skiing: World Cup ends with crystal for...

Lazio Rome, the probable formations of the 2023...

Series: Turin-Naples – Football – ANSA

Tessa Worley, the end of a great career

«Don’t say that the rich don’t work»- breaking...

The mixed relay of runners at the World...

World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet...

Eder closes the season with a top ten...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy