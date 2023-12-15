World Taekwondo Grand Slam Championship Series ends with auditions-Sports-China Engineering Network

The World Taekwondo Grand Slam Championship Series and Olympic Direct Card Competition concluded on December 14th at the Taihu International Expo Center in Wuxi Economic Development Zone. The Chinese team had a strong showing, earning 18 spots in the finals through the auditions.

The competition drew nearly 400 athletes from 35 countries and regions, with the top eight athletes at each level advancing to the finals stage. The finals will be held on the 16th and 17th, where athletes will compete for the opportunity to qualify directly for the Paris Olympics.

In the competition, the Chinese team secured 11 places in the finals on the 13th, with Liang Yushuai and Wang Yaoxi winning gold medals. On the 14th, the team added 7 more places in the finals, bringing their total to 18 spots.

Although only Zhan Tianrui and Xu Lei advanced to the semi-finals on the 14th, they both won bronze medals. Despite this, the Chinese team’s strong performance secured them a total of 18 spots in the finals.

The World Taekwondo Grand Slam Championship Series and Olympic Direct Card Competition, founded in 2017, is permanently located in Wuxi, Jiangsu. In each Olympic cycle, the top player among the eight Olympic-level Grand Slam points can directly qualify for the Olympics. The Chinese team currently occupies the top spot in women’s Grand Slam points in all four levels and is a strong contender for the Olympic pass card this cycle.

With the conclusion of the auditions, the stage is now set for the finals where athletes will compete for a chance to represent their countries at the Paris Olympics.