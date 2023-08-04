World title for para-swimmer Elena Semechin

The German para-swimmer Elena Semechin made a successful comeback at the World Championships in Manchester on Thursday evening with the gold medal over 100 meters breaststroke. In 1:13.13 minutes, the 29-year-old, almost completely blind due to a hereditary disease, beat Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago from Brazil.

For Semechin, who recently won gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo, it was the first major title win since cancer was diagnosed around two years ago. “I was hoping for a bit faster,” she said shortly after her World Cup victory. “But I’m still satisfied that I became world champion this year. First of all, it is a great relief.”

It is still difficult for her to find a balance between stress and rest periods since her return to sport. Before the World Cup, Semechin had announced via Instagram that she had suffered an anxiety attack for the first time in her life – for fear of being able to get cancer again: “The thought wouldn’t let me go. I cried bitterly and had to get out of the pool immediately.”

The triggers for the panic are now known to her and she is now learning to deal with her situation better. In October 2021, Semechin was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Shortly thereafter, she underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

Even though Semechin is now happy about the success at the World Cup, winning the Paralympics was something very special for her: “I was already swimming with the tumor back then,” said the para athlete of the year 2021. “It madness is what the body is capable of.”