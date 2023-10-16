Home » World title to Perusic/Schweiner and Hughes/Cheng
Sports

World title to Perusic/Schweiner and Hughes/Cheng

by admin
World title to Perusic/Schweiner and Hughes/Cheng

For the first time, the Czech Republic has a world champion duo in beach volleyball. Ondrej Perusic and David Pigner surprisingly won gold in Tlaxcala in Mexico. Perusic and Pigner, who started the tournament as number 16 on the seed list, beat European champions David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig from Sweden 2-1 (15, -17, 13) in the final.

In the women’s event, the Americans Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng triumphed with a 2-0 (16, 22) win against the defending champions Ana Patricia and Duda from Brazil. Hughes/Cheng are the first world champions from the USA in 14 years and the success of April Ross and Jennifer Kessy. The three Austrian duos all finished 17th at the World Cup.

See also  Lazio-Udinese / Sottil's words: "I thank all my boys"

You may also like

San Francisco Giants Introduce Alyssa Nakken as Potential...

PGA Shriners Children’s Open: Tom Kim retains title...

Dalian Marathon Apologizes for Vehicle Blockage Incident, Promises...

Ecuadorian National Team Makes Tactical Adjustments for Showdown...

Porzingis: Being able to play with the Celtics...

China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open (Wuhan Station) Concludes...

the Blues, beaten to the wire, will not...

Mexico and Germany Set to Clash in FIFA...

TG Sportcafe24 – October 16th edition

Xiamen University Hosts Inaugural Postgraduate Sports Competition, Encouraging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy