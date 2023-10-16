World title to Perusic/Schweiner and Hughes/Cheng

For the first time, the Czech Republic has a world champion duo in beach volleyball. Ondrej Perusic and David Pigner surprisingly won gold in Tlaxcala in Mexico. Perusic and Pigner, who started the tournament as number 16 on the seed list, beat European champions David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig from Sweden 2-1 (15, -17, 13) in the final.

In the women’s event, the Americans Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng triumphed with a 2-0 (16, 22) win against the defending champions Ana Patricia and Duda from Brazil. Hughes/Cheng are the first world champions from the USA in 14 years and the success of April Ross and Jennifer Kessy. The three Austrian duos all finished 17th at the World Cup.

