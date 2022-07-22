Original title: World Track and Field Championships: Feng Bin won the women’s discus throw to win the championship, Liu Shiying women’s javelin shot advanced to the final

Eugene, USA: The 2022 World Athletics Championships continued on the 20th local time in Eugene, Oregon, USA. Chinese player Feng Bin threw 69 meters 12 in the first throw and won the women’s discus championship. This is the second gold medal won by the Chinese team at this World Championships. Tokyo Olympic women’s javelin champion Liu Shiying surpassed the pass line in her first throw in the qualifying round and easily advanced to the final.

Women’s throwing is the traditional dominant sport of the Chinese team. The two gold medals won by the Chinese team in the Tokyo Olympics came from women’s throwing. At this World Championships, Gong Lijiao has won a silver medal in the women’s shot put.

Feng Bin’s performance in this World Championships was eye-catching. She passed the qualifying round with one shot, and directly advanced beyond the 64-meter pass line. In the final, Feng Bin threw a good score of 69 meters and 12 meters, and created the best score in his career at the same time. Other players failed to surpass this score in six throws, including Tokyo Olympic champion and American Allman, and two-time Olympic and two-time world champion Croatian Perkovic. Feng Bin won the championship in the end. Perkovic and Allman finished second and third with 68.45 and 68.30 respectively.

In the Tokyo Olympics last year, Feng Bin was in poor condition and failed to qualify for the finals. Her best result in the World Championships was the fifth place in the last Doha World Championships. Feng Bin’s level has improved a lot this season. In April this year, he raised his career best score to 66.00 meters. The winning score of 69.12 meters also surpassed Orman’s Tokyo Olympic winning score of 68.98 meters.

In the women’s javelin qualifying competition, Tokyo Olympic champion Liu Shiying came third in Group B. She threw a score of 63.86 meters in the first shot, far exceeding the passing line of 62.50 meters, thus easily advancing. Liu Shiying won the silver medal at the last World Championships in Doha. She said that she has not participated in the competition for a long time. She is excited and nervous at the World Championships, and hopes to make further breakthroughs.

The veteran Lv Huihui, who is competing in the World Championship for the fourth time, did not exceed 60 meters in three shots in the qualifying group A, and his final score was 57 meters and 59 meters, ranking 16th among the 27 contestants, thus missing the final. This is the first time she has failed to qualify for the World Championships final, she has won one silver and two bronzes in the first three world championships.

So far, the Chinese team has won 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze in this World Championships, temporarily ranking third in the medal standings.