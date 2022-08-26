Two more gold medals for Italy at the World Championships on the jr track in Tel Aviv. The medal table of Italy therefore rises to six podiums overall, if we add the golds of the team pursuit and the keirin and the two silvers of the women’s pursuit and Belletta in yesterday’s points race. On Friday Federica Venturelli won in the individual pursuit: the Cremonese, 17, clearly beat the British Sharp in the final. Mattia Predomo, an 18-year-old from Bolzano, brought back the world championship speed jersey to Italy 30 years after the one won in Athens 1992 by Ivan Quaranta, now a sector technician.