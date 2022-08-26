Home Sports World track jr, in Tel Aviv again two gold medals for Italy
Sports

World track jr, in Tel Aviv again two gold medals for Italy

by admin
World track jr, in Tel Aviv again two gold medals for Italy

Titles for Mattia Predomo in speed and Federica Venturelli in pursuit

Two more gold medals for Italy at the World Championships on the jr track in Tel Aviv. The medal table of Italy therefore rises to six podiums overall, if we add the golds of the team pursuit and the keirin and the two silvers of the women’s pursuit and Belletta in yesterday’s points race. On Friday Federica Venturelli won in the individual pursuit: the Cremonese, 17, clearly beat the British Sharp in the final. Mattia Predomo, an 18-year-old from Bolzano, brought back the world championship speed jersey to Italy 30 years after the one won in Athens 1992 by Ivan Quaranta, now a sector technician.

26 August – 20:31

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter greets Pinamonti: "From the youth teams to the first team, thanks Andrea"

You may also like

Rivaldo:Bayern Barcelona are the top contenders for promotion...

Monza-Udinese 1-2, goals from Colpani, Beto and Udogie

Marotta: “Skriniar remains confident about the renewal. Threats...

The Shanghai team completes the pre-registration for Guo...

Pioli: When coaching Leo, I will not consider...

Lazio-Inter betting bonus: Lukaku challenges Immobile at the...

US Open Prospects:Djokovic’s absence from Nadal’s 23 crowns...

Sampdoria, Winks said yes: from Conte to Giampaolo...

Nashuai:Muciara does not have an absolute starting guarantee...

Juve-Roma, Dybala: “Exciting, I’ll give my best with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy