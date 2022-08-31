Italy changes only one man in the starting lineup: Anzani instead of Russo in the center. The starting goal is not to leave China more than 63 points, the threshold with which Italy would guarantee third place on the scoreboard (taking into account that Poland and Slovenia are the top two seeded countries as host countries). Italy starts immediately and is in front of 8-2 as if to make things clear immediately. Italy does not make discounts and the Azzurri fly 17-10. There is no match, we knew it, but the Azzurri did not get distracted even for a second. They close the first part 25-14, in the second they are even more ruthless and leave the Chinese stunned at 10. And to say that this national team only managed to humiliate Brazil in the summer! Other times, very different from the current ones: today there is no match.

Cuba arrives

—

China already has the suitcase ready to go home, while the Azzurri have no intention of leaving Ljubljana, where they will return to the field (perhaps on the 3rd, the officialization will be given in the next few hours). The Azzurri will find themselves in front of Robertlandy Simon’s Cuba, champion of everything with the Lube Civitanova shirt and who spent the summer in Piacenza. A team with many links with Italy since from this national team there are 4 players will come to play in Superlega: in addition to Simon, there is Yant, also Scudetto at the Lube, Herrera who will be one of the bomber of the very strong Perugia, again Gutierrez who should arrive in Cisterna soon. And finally Melgarejo who will arrive in Roberto Piazza’s Milan (which here brought the Netherlands to 7th place on the scoreboard). On the bench Vives, a former player who won the World League in Milan in 1998. Intertwining and relationships that will make that match electrifying, because Cuba-Italy is a match that is worth a lot in history. And if Italy were to pass the turn, it will even face his majesty the France of Andrea Giani. Olympic champion a year ago and who in mid-July came to win the Nations League in Bologna …