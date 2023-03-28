Original title: World Women’s Boxing Championships: Yang Liu won the 63-66 kg class champion

On March 26, the referee announced the victory of Chinese player Yang Liu (left). Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Javed Dar)

On the same day, in the elite 63-66 kg class final of the 2023 World Women’s Boxing Championships held in New Delhi, India, Yang Liu of China won the championship with a 5-0 victory over Suvarnabhum of Thailand.

On March 26, Chinese player Yang Liu was at the awards ceremony. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Javed Dar)

