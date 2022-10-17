Home Sports World Women’s Go Tournament Lee Hyuk wins two consecutive victories
　　original title:World Women’s Go Tournament Lee Hyuk wins two consecutive victories

According to the China Weiqi Association, in the ninth game of the first World Women’s Go Tournament held online on the 16th, the Chinese team’s Li He Wudan defeated the South Korean team’s Wu Youzhen’s 9dan with a 166-handed hand set and won the second consecutive victory.

After this game, the Chinese team is in great shape. The South Korean team and the Japanese team are only left with the main players Cui Jingjiudan and Ueno Aisaki fourth dan, while the Chinese team has 4 generals. On the 17th, Ueno Aisaki will take the stage to attack.

The 30-year-old Li He was once the top female chess player in China, but in recent years his state has declined slightly with age. Chinese women’s team coach Wang Lei said that Li He’s two-game winning streak exceeded the coaching staff’s expectations. This time, facing Wu Youzhen, who won the Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Championship not long ago, Li He’s overall performance was very good, and the opponent had no obvious chance to win.

Just like the previous day’s game, the first half of this chess game that day was also very intense. In the mid-game stage, in the battle in the upper left corner, Wu Yoo-jin may have been a little pessimistic about the situation and chose a more intense robbery. After some robbery, White swallowed the 6 black stones on the left, which established a great advantage in one fell swoop.

Since then, Oh Yoo-jin has provoked disputes everywhere, trying to create a clue for a comeback. And Li He’s response is accurate, and black has no chance to take advantage. At the 166th hand, Wu Youzhen conceded in the mid-table.

