World Women’s Volleyball League Hong Kong station: China team lost to Italy team_Guangming.com

On June 18, the players of the Chinese team were at the appearance ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On the same day, in the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League match in Hong Kong, China, the Chinese team lost 2-3 to the Italian team.

On June 18, Chinese team player Li Yingying (left) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On June 18, Chinese team player Diao Linyu (second from right) passed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On June 18, Chinese team players celebrated scoring.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On June 18, Chinese team player Wang Yunyu (right) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On June 18, Chinese team player Wang Yunyu (middle) paddled the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On June 18, Chinese team player Gong Xiangyu (upper right) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On June 18, the head coach of the Chinese team Cai Bin (middle) guided the players.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On June 18, fans cheered for the Chinese team.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

On June 18, Chinese team player Yuan Xinyue (right) smashed the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Binghui

