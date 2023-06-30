World Women’s Volleyball League Suwon Station in South Korea: Poland beats Germany and the United States and sweeps Bulgaria-Sports-中工网

original title:

World Women’s Volleyball League South Korea Suwon Station: Poland Lectra Germany and the United States swept Bulgaria

Xinhua News Agency, Suwon, South Korea, June 29 (Reporters Lu Rui and Sun Yiran) The 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League Suwon Station in South Korea will start three duels on the 29th. The Polish team beat the German team 3:2, the US team swept Bulgaria 3:0, and the South Korean team 0:3 lost to the Dominican team.

Facing the Polish team, the German team played well in the first game, taking the lead with 25:15. The Polish team then pulled two consecutive rounds with two 25:19, and the German team won the fourth round with 25:19. In the deciding game, the two sides fell into a stalemate. Although the German team saved the match point twice, they failed to achieve a reversal. The Polish team won the fifth game at 17:15 and finally won.

In the game against Bulgaria, the U.S. team had an advantage in both offense and block scoring, winning in straight sets at 25:15, 25:17, and 25:17.

In another game, the Dominican team defeated the South Korean team 3:0, which suffered a 10-game losing streak.

