World Wushu Championship ends, Chinese team wins 15 golds and ranks first

The 16th World Wushu Championships came to a thrilling conclusion in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with the Chinese team claiming an impressive 15 gold medals, earning them the top spot on the medal table.

The Chinese domination was evident as they secured victory in the Sanda finals of each kilogram category, with all eight players successfully clinching the championship. This success added to their previous victories in the routine competitions, where they won an additional 7 gold medals.

However, it wasn’t just the Chinese team that shone at the championships. The Vietnamese team ranked second and third with 5 golds, 3 silvers, and 3 bronzes, while the Macau team of China followed closely with 5 golds, 2 silvers, and 4 bronzes. Other Asian teams, including those from Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia, also delivered strong performances, solidifying Asia’s status as a powerhouse in the world of martial arts.

European teams also made their mark, with the Italian team emerging as the best-performing European team, securing 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals, ranking 11th overall.

The event was not without its emotional moments, such as when 22-year-old Zhang Qingchun from Beijing secured the men’s spear shooting championship. Overwhelmed with emotion, Zhang expressed the intense pressure and excitement he felt during the competition, stating that it fueled his performance.

Liu Wenlong, the men’s 80kg Sanda champion, attributed the Chinese team’s success to their rigorous preparation, which included in-depth analysis of their opponents’ strengths and the development of tailored training plans.

Among the international athletes, 35-year-old French Sanda champion Yoann Benboudela expressed his elation at winning the silver medal in the men’s 75kg Sanda category, despite having sustained a leg injury the previous month. He is now setting his sights on the upcoming European Wushu Championships and the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brazil in 2025.

The championships also drew enthusiastic support from spectators and participants worldwide. American martial arts enthusiast Gary Golf expressed the need for larger-scale events like the World Wushu Championships, while Brazilian Sanda female player E Prado Camargo joyfully anticipated the opportunity to compete in her home country at the next World Championships in Brasilia.

Organized by the International Wushu Federation and sponsored by Hengyuanxiang Group, the biennial World Wushu Championships showcased the exceptional skill and dedication of martial artists from across the globe, underlining the enduring appeal and global reach of Wushu.

