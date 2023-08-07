WORLD YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS | Sportdimontagna.com

Spain, Italy and Japan lead the ranking by nations, based on the points scored by the first four athletes. Overall, 14 countries won medals: Belgium, Chile, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mongolia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

After Friday’s VERTICAL, today was the turn of the SKY discipline where 212 athletes competed. The sum of the two disciplines also assigns the title of the individual COMBINED. Mongolia, which competed for the first time in a championship with just one athlete, Luvsansharav Natsagdorj, took home two gold medals.

SKY results of the Youth Skyrunning World Championships:

YOUTH TO MEN

GOLD – Biel Sagues (ESP) 1h33’02”

ARGENTO – Aron Rodal Haugen (NOR) 1h35’34”

BRONZO – Kanji Kishimoto (JPN) 1h37’51”

YOUTH A DONNE

ORO – Ingeborg Syntnes (NOR) 1h43’38”

ARGENTO – Uma Plans (ESP) 1h54’09”

BRONZO – Riko Obata (JPN) 1h55’13”

YOUTH B MEN

GOLD – Lluis Puigvert (ESP) 1h31’16”

SILVER – Marti Costa (ESP) 1h34’33”

BRONZO – Jan Wita (JUN) 1h35’57”

YOUTH B DONNE

GOLD – Gabriela Lasalle (ESP) 1h47’47”

ARGENTO – Meija Petersson (SWE) 1h55’42”

BRONZE – Alice Maniezzo (ITA) 1h59’15”

YOUTH C MEN

GOLD – Jan Torrella (ESP) 2h25’09”

ARGENTO – Iu Net Puig (ESP) 2h28’07”

BRONZO – Finn Hösch (GER) 2h37’29”

YOUTH C DONNE

GOLD – Carrodilla Cabestre (ESP) 3h03’28”

ARGENTO – Lisa Åkesson (SWE) 3h06’09”

BRONZO – Erika Åkesson (SWE) 3h06’09”

U23 MEN

GOLD – Gianluca Ghiano (ITA) 2h30’01”

SILVER – Mattia Tanara (ITA) 2h31’24”

BRONZE – Raoul Raus (BEL) 2h33’05”

WOMEN’S U23

GOLD – Nuria Tarragó (ESP) 3h07’25”

ARGENTO – Lenka Ploščiková (SVK) 3h11’01”

BRONZO – Patrycja Stanek (POL) 3h12’59”

Skyrunning Youth World Championships COMBINED results:

YOUTH TO MEN

GOLD – Biel Sagues (ESP)

ARGENTO – Aron Rodal Haugen (NOR)

BRONZO – Kanji Kishimoto (JPN)

YOUTH E DONNE

ORO – Ingeborg Syntnes (NOR)

ARGENTO – Riko Obata (JPN)

BRONZO – Uma Plans (ESP)

YOUTH B MEN

GOLD – Lluis Puigvert (ESP)

SILVER – Marti Costa (ESP)

BRONZE – Coby Marvin (USA)

YOUTH B DONNE

GOLD – Gabriela Lasalle (ESP)

SILVER – Alice Maniezzo (ITA)

BRONZO – Karen Kobayashi (JPN)

YOUTH C MEN

GOLD – Iu Net Puig (ESP)

SILVER – Jan Torrella (ESP)

BRONZE – Jan Castillo (ESP)

YOUTH C DONNE

GOLD – Carrodilla Cabestre (ESP)

ARGENTO – Lisa Åkesson (SVE)

BRONZO – Erika Åkesson (SWE)

U23 MEN

ORO – Luvsansharav Natsagdorj (MNG)

SILVER – Arnau Aranda (ESP)

BRONZE – Gianluca Ghiano (ITA)

WOMEN’S U23

GOLD – Caroline Ulrich (SUI)

SILVER – Nuria Tarragó (ESP)

BRONZE – Lenka Ploščiková (SVK)

(Photo by ISF Press Office)

