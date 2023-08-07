WORLD YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS | Sportdimontagna.com

Spain, Italy and Japan lead the ranking by nations, based on the points scored by the first four athletes. Overall, 14 countries won medals: Belgium, Chile, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mongolia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.
After Friday’s VERTICAL, today was the turn of the SKY discipline where 212 athletes competed. The sum of the two disciplines also assigns the title of the individual COMBINED. Mongolia, which competed for the first time in a championship with just one athlete, Luvsansharav Natsagdorj, took home two gold medals.
SKY results of the Youth Skyrunning World Championships:
YOUTH TO MEN
GOLD – Biel Sagues (ESP) 1h33’02”
ARGENTO – Aron Rodal Haugen (NOR) 1h35’34”
BRONZO – Kanji Kishimoto (JPN) 1h37’51”
YOUTH A DONNE
ORO – Ingeborg Syntnes (NOR) 1h43’38”
ARGENTO – Uma Plans (ESP) 1h54’09”
BRONZO – Riko Obata (JPN) 1h55’13”
YOUTH B MEN
GOLD – Lluis Puigvert (ESP) 1h31’16”
SILVER – Marti Costa (ESP) 1h34’33”
BRONZO – Jan Wita (JUN) 1h35’57”
YOUTH B DONNE
GOLD – Gabriela Lasalle (ESP) 1h47’47”
ARGENTO – Meija Petersson (SWE) 1h55’42”
BRONZE – Alice Maniezzo (ITA) 1h59’15”
YOUTH C MEN
GOLD – Jan Torrella (ESP) 2h25’09”
ARGENTO – Iu Net Puig (ESP) 2h28’07”
BRONZO – Finn Hösch (GER) 2h37’29”
YOUTH C DONNE
GOLD – Carrodilla Cabestre (ESP) 3h03’28”
ARGENTO – Lisa Åkesson (SWE) 3h06’09”
BRONZO – Erika Åkesson (SWE) 3h06’09”
U23 MEN
GOLD – Gianluca Ghiano (ITA) 2h30’01”
SILVER – Mattia Tanara (ITA) 2h31’24”
BRONZE – Raoul Raus (BEL) 2h33’05”
WOMEN’S U23
GOLD – Nuria Tarragó (ESP) 3h07’25”
ARGENTO – Lenka Ploščiková (SVK) 3h11’01”
BRONZO – Patrycja Stanek (POL) 3h12’59”
Skyrunning Youth World Championships COMBINED results:
YOUTH TO MEN
GOLD – Biel Sagues (ESP)
ARGENTO – Aron Rodal Haugen (NOR)
BRONZO – Kanji Kishimoto (JPN)
YOUTH E DONNE
ORO – Ingeborg Syntnes (NOR)
ARGENTO – Riko Obata (JPN)
BRONZO – Uma Plans (ESP)
YOUTH B MEN
GOLD – Lluis Puigvert (ESP)
SILVER – Marti Costa (ESP)
BRONZE – Coby Marvin (USA)
YOUTH B DONNE
GOLD – Gabriela Lasalle (ESP)
SILVER – Alice Maniezzo (ITA)
BRONZO – Karen Kobayashi (JPN)
YOUTH C MEN
GOLD – Iu Net Puig (ESP)
SILVER – Jan Torrella (ESP)
BRONZE – Jan Castillo (ESP)
YOUTH C DONNE
GOLD – Carrodilla Cabestre (ESP)
ARGENTO – Lisa Åkesson (SVE)
BRONZO – Erika Åkesson (SWE)
U23 MEN
ORO – Luvsansharav Natsagdorj (MNG)
SILVER – Arnau Aranda (ESP)
BRONZE – Gianluca Ghiano (ITA)
WOMEN’S U23
GOLD – Caroline Ulrich (SUI)
SILVER – Nuria Tarragó (ESP)
BRONZE – Lenka Ploščiková (SVK)
(Photo by ISF Press Office)