WORLD YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS | Sportdimontagna.com

With four categories and 75 medals up for grabs, 19-year-old Spanish star Ïu Net took gold in her category and stopped the clock at 36’46”, the fastest time on today’s course. The fastest woman was the sixteen year old Norwegian Ingeborg Syntnesin 46’39”, who beat all the other categories opening the way to a new era of skyrunning. Both athletes won gold medals at the 2022 Youth Championships.

The surprises are far from finished. The first ever participant from new ISF member Mongolia, Natsagdorj Luvansharav captured the VERTICAL in the U23 and took home a gold medal.

It was a day of global results. The medal count saw Spain take nine medals; Japan and Italy three; Sweden and Germany two; and one each for Norway, the United States, Switzerland and Chile.

Valeria Correa from Chile, who won three gold medals at the South American Skyrunning Championships earlier this year, won the first medal for her country in the Youth Championships, a silver. However, it was Switzerland’s Caroline Ulrich who cleared the competition by nearly three minutes, demonstrating the stellar level of this edition.

The calendar on the Gran Sasso d’Italia still includes the following appointments:

August 6th – SKY – 23km long with 2,226m of elevation gain

August 6th – SKY YOUTH A & B – 13km long with 1,300m of elevation gain

Results of the VERTICAL race of the Skyrunning Youth World Championships

YOUTH TO MEN

GOLD – Biel Sagués (ESP) 40’03”

ARGENTO – Kanji Kishimoto (JPN) 42’42”

BRONZO – Walter Silas (GER) 42’46”

YOUTH E DONNE

ORO – Ingeborg Syntnes Hole (NOR) 46’39”

ARGENTO – Riko Obata (JPN) 49’07”

BRONZO – Uma Plans (ESP) 50’28”

YOUTH B MEN

GOLD – Lluis Puigvert (ESP) 37’54”

ARGENTO – Coby Marvin (USA) 41’56”

BRONZE – Martino Utzeri (ITA) 43’27”

YOUTH B DONNE

GOLD – Gabriela Lasalle (ESP) 47:36”

ARGENTO – Karen Kobayashi (JPN) 49’44”

BRONZE – Alice Maniezzo (ITA) 50’23”

YOUTH C MEN

GOLD – Net Width (ESP) 36’46”

ARGENTO – Jan Castillo (ESP) 38’43”

BRONZO – Finn Hösch (GER) 39’52”

YOUTH C DONNE

GOLD – Carrodilla Cabestre (ESP) 47’42”

ARGENTO – Lisa Åkesson (SWE) 49’02”

BRONZO – Erika Åkesson (SWE) 49’45”

U23 MEN

GOLD – Natsagdorj Luvansharav (MNG) 37’28”

SILVER – Arnau Aranda (ESP) 37’42”

BRONZE – Gianluca Ghiano (ITA) 39’22”

U23 GIVES

GOLD – Caroline Ulrich (SUI) 47’57”

SILVER – Valeria Correa (CHI) 50’52”

BRONZE – Nuria Tarragó (ESP) 51’03”

(Photo ISF press office)

