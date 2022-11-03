Original title: The world‘s first harvest WTA year-end finals have a good start

China Sports News On November 1, local time, the 2022 WTA year-end finals in Fort Worth, Texas, USA entered the second match day. In singles, the world‘s No. 1 Swatek and Garcia, who has improved significantly this season, both won in straight sets. Kudmetova/Mertens, Danilina/Maya also got a good start in the doubles competition.

Swatek and Kasakina were the first to debut in the singles Austin group. The two players have met four times this year, with Swatek winning all of them without dropping a set. In this game, Swatek established his advantages early in both sets, and he did not suffer a break in the whole game. He defeated his opponent who made his debut in the year-end finals 6-2 and 6-3 in two sets, and got a good start in the group stage.

It is worth mentioning that Swatek has won 46 WTA main matches in straight sets this year (excluding the Billie Jean Gold Cup), which is the first since Serena Williams (66) and Rudd in 2013. The most in a season since Wanska (46 games). She has won 65 wins and won eight championships this year, and she is undoubtedly the strongest contender for the championship.

In the second group match, No. 6 seed Garcia, who returned to the year-end stage after five years, played against No. 4 seed Gauff who was fighting locally. This is the fourth encounter between the two sides in their careers. In the first two encounters, Gauff won, while Garcia defeated his opponent in the quarter-finals of this year’s US Open. Now in the finals, Garcia quickly adjusted after being broken at the start, and then led all the way until the end of the game. She kept rushing the whole court, scoring 45% of the next serve, and scored 20 winning points in total. Although she only had one ace in her account today, she has already tied Lebakina (370) for the season’s ace total, and the two are tied for the top spot on the tour. In the end, Garcia won two sets 6-4 and 6-3, and started the journey of the finals smoothly.

Doubles will start the Shriver Group competition that day. Last-minute finalists of the year, No. 7 seed Danilina/Maya beat No. 2 seed Dabrowski/Olmos 7-5, 6-0 for their first win of the year. For Danilina and Maya, it was also their respective career finals doubles debuts. In another group match, No. 4 seed Kudmetova/Mertens defeated No. 5 seed Chichennok/Ostapenko 3-6, 6-1, 10-6. (Ma Yiou)