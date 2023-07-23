Wout van Aert leaves the Tour de France: his son is about to be born. “My place is at home” – Video

“Now my place is at home”: like this Wout van Aert announced his retirement from Tour de France before the last four stages. The Belgian runner leaves the Grande Boucle because his wife is about to give birth to theirs second son. Van Aert himself explained it in a video posted on the account Twitter of his team Jumbo Visma, adding that the doctor said “labor is imminent.”

The decision was shared by the yellow jersey team, Jonas Vingegaard, who after Wednesday’s stage has now mortgaged his success and will have no problem doing less than his precious teammate. Van Aert won three stages and the green jersey for the points winner at the Tour 2022while this year he says goodbye to France with solo two podiumsbut he has in fact worked mainly for the captain.

