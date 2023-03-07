Home Sports Wout Weghorst: Man Utd forward touched Anfield sign ‘to wind up Virgil van Dijk’
Wout Weghorst: Man Utd forward touched Anfield sign 'to wind up Virgil van Dijk'

Wout Weghorst: Man Utd forward touched Anfield sign ‘to wind up Virgil van Dijk’
Sunday’s 7-0 loss at Anfield equalled Manchester United’s heaviest defeat

Wout Weghorst says his dedication to Manchester United “can never be questioned” after he touched the ‘This is Anfield’ sign prior to his side’s 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday.

Forward Weghorst said his intention had been to “wind up” Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk in the tunnel.

“From the national team I know that Virgil always touches the sign,” said Weghorst, who is on loan from Burnley.

“The only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up.”

It is rare for opposition players to touch the iconic sign, not least those of Liverpool’s closest rivals Manchester United.

Weghorst, filmed reaching for the sign at the same time as Liverpool defender Van Dijk, has received criticism on social media.

Seeking to clarify the footage, Weghorst said on Instagram: “Normally I never react to media topics, but for this one it’s worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me.

“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United my dedication to this club can never be questioned.

“Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season.”

