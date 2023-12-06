Wouter Vrancken: “This performance was unworthy of Genk”

After the match, Wouter Vrancken entered into a conversation with the disappointed Genk supporters. — © BELGA

A very disappointed Wouter Vrancken did not mince words afterwards. “This performance was unworthy of Genk. Not only did we miss opportunities again, we also gave away the goals far too easily.”

36 goal attempts and 14 corner kicks were not enough to demolish the Ostend wall. “It is not the first time this has happened to us,” sighed Vrancken, who nevertheless saw his team start sharply. “But the runs fell away too quickly. Exactly the same thing happened to us after halftime. Nevertheless, we obviously had plenty of chances. What also bothers me is that we gave away the goals so easily. However, we had clearly stated this beforehand: in the cup, every weak moment can be fatal. Now we lost the ball too easily three times, we failed to break off the counter twice and we also made an individual mistake.”

His team, especially now that Arokodare was missing, lacks a crowbar at the front. It seems like an item for the winter mercato. “At the moment it is the case that no one joins if no one leaves,” said Vrancken, who approached the disgruntled supporters. “I fully understand their frustrations.”

Proud Vreven

His hoarsely shouted colleague Stijn Vreven was especially proud of his team. “In our situation in the competition and the turbulent times the club is experiencing, you just have to do it against a top club. Of course it was flattered and Genk was the better team. But we stayed close to each other, kept fighting and showed ourselves to be extremely efficient.”

