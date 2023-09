Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki’s sensational run at the US Open has come to an end. The two-time finalist of the New York Grand Slam lost to the tournament’s sixth seed Cori Gauff 3:6, 6:3, 1:6. The 19-year-old American made it into the top eight players of the tournament for the second time in a row and will next challenge the world number one from Poland Iga Šwiateková or Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

