Wozniacki’s comeback tournament ends in second round

Caroline Wozniacki had to admit defeat to Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (CZE/9) 2:6 5:7 in the second round after her impressive comeback victory at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal on Wednesday (local time).

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Eric Bolte

The day before, the 32-year-old Dane celebrated an unchallenged 6:2 6:2 win over the Australian Kimberly Birrell after a break of more than three years. Wozniacki, who competed in Canada thanks to a wildcard, officially announced her retirement in January 2020 after the Australian Open.

Now the 32-year-old would like to know again and has also announced that she will compete at the US Open in New York, which begins on August 28th. After that, she has a few months to prepare for the Australian Open. The Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 are definitely a goal.

More see Current WTA Tournaments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

