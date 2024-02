Wiener Neustadt also won the second group game of the men’s Champions League on Friday evening. The Lower Austrians won 3-1 at home in Pool C against the Polish champions KS Dzialdowo.

After the second victory for Jin Ueda and Co., Wr. Neustadt led the group before the hit on Sunday against Hennebont (FRA). Ueda scored two points, Frane Kojic contributed the third point. The top two of each of the four groups of three reach the quarterfinals.

Share this: Facebook

X