Wr. Neustadt before promotion to the CL main round

Masters Wiener Neustadt are about to move into the Champions League main group. The Lower Austrians won on Saturday in Dubrovnik in the group phase against Kalo-Meh (Hungary) 3-0 and against Marinkolor (Croatia) 3-1. With a win on Sunday against Bydgoszcz (Poland), Wr. Neustadt first in Pool A and thus, like Wels, among Europe’s top twelve.

Stockerau started in Group C in Ostrau with a 3-0 win against Messina and a 1-3 win against Ostrau, so they have to hope for help from Messina against Ostrau before the final duel on Sunday with Odorheiu (Romania). In the Europe Cup, SPG Linz lost 3-0 at the start against Lille, while the women from LZ Linz lost 3-0 against Bebetto (Poland).

