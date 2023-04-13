A tragic fatality deprived us today of one of the most great talents expressed from Irish rallying, Craig Breen. Shortly after noon during the pre-event testing of the Hyundai underway in Croatia, the 33-year-old driver of the Korean company went off the road and the side impact which he suffered was fatal to him, while he remained his navigator was unharmed James Fulton. Not since Michael Park’s accident in 2005 has such a tragic event occurred in the world rally championship, an event that leaves us all stunned. The family and girlfriend Tamara Molinaro go the most sincere condolences from the Autosprint editorial staff.

The tragic dynamics of the accident

Breen, third driver in Hyundai after last season spent with M-Sport, was preparing his second outing with the i20 Rally1 after his debut crowned with second place in Sweden in February. The accident occurred between Stari Golubovac e Lobora and at the moment it seems that the causes of the death of the Irish pilot would be attributable to a pole of a fence on the side of the road, slipping into the passenger compartment, after being hit by the car that went off the road

The condolences of Hyundai and the FIA

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that Craig Breen was killed following a crash during pre-race testing for Rally Croatia. Co-driver James Fulton was uninjured in the crash shortly after noon local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and fans. Hyundai Motorsport will not be making further comments at this time.”

“The WRC family are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Craig Breen. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Craig’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

FIA President Ben Sulayem said: “On behalf of the FIA, I offer my sincere condolences to Craig Breen’s family and friends following his passing during a private practice crash in Croatia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the Rally community at this time. difficult”.