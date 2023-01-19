Strong start Sebastien Ogier, one of the part-time drivers of the World Rally Championship. Well Evans, at 6”, and Tanak, making his debut with the Ford M-Sport Puma Rally1 and third at 15” despite gearbox problems. Neuville’s mistake on SS 2. Rovanpera takes off slowly

The second year of the hybrid era in the Wrc World Rally begins on the Col de Turini, the most famous special stage of the Monte Carlo Rally, the historic opening round. Reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera on Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 has the burden and honor of paving the way and – given the first time trials – cleaning it for those lucky enough to leave later. At 20.05 on Thursday 19 January 2023 the dances of the 91ᵃ edition of the Rally in the Principality officially kicked off: in the first 15.12 km of the PS, all on dry asphalt going to climb the aforementioned Col de Turini, with arrival at the summit at 1,607 meters, Sebastien Ogier prevailed, returning to “his” number 17 after having virtually surrendered the 1 to Rovanpera, who in reality kept his 69, effectively leaving the number free for the winner of the championship of the year previous one.

The first passage on the Turini — There were few pitfalls in the first special stage, with all the drivers concentrated solely on not making mistakes, getting the cars safely to the end of the evening and starting to attack on Friday. In this context, Kalle Rovanpera paved and cleaned the way for his colleagues, especially in the final km of the Col de Turini, characterized by a more slippery surface than in the first stage, which was never seen before. In fact an involuntary assist for those who started among the last Rally1, with the 8 times world champion Sebastien Ogier on Toyota GR Yaris who stopped the time in 10′ 22″9, 1″3 ahead of his teammate Elfyn Evans , immediately appeared very fit. Third time, 6″ behind for Thierry Neuville with the first of the Hyundai i20 N Coupé Rally1, while Rovanpera closes the top 5 7.4″ behind Ogier and half a second behind Takamoto Katsuta with the fourth of the four GR Yaris. Sixth at 8″6 Ott Tanak, back in Ford M-Sport after 5 years of absence and who is discovering the Puma Rally1 in progress, given the few winter tests available. Not without the usual little cloud from Fantozzi following him again this year, this time giving him electronic troubles at every gear change and also during the transfer before arriving in PS. Slow start for Dani Sordo and Esapekka Lappi (switched from Toyota to Hyundai).

So at the end of the evening — Stage 2 of 18 of the Monte-Carlo Rally sees Thierry Neuville’s first joker of the season, who in a tight left-hand bend gets caught by a sheet of ice and slides for several metres. The Belgian comments at the end of the PS: “I don’t know what exactly happened. I certainly wasn’t the first to put wheels there, because I could see the tracks left by others. There was no grip and I must have lost 7 or 8 seconds because the car shut down”. The second stage is a repeat of the first chapter, with Ogier winning the longest stage of the Rally (24.9km) ahead of Elfyn Evans. As we often saw him do last year, Kalle Rovanpera manages and studies his opponents on the first day of competition. Will he start attacking on Friday? Meanwhile, in Wrc2, the Russian Nikolaj Gryazin is starting full throttle with the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2: he is 10th with an advantage of 16 ”7 over Yohan Rossel (Citroen C3 Rally2).

Wrc, Monte Carlo Rally 2023: standings after the first day — This is the provisional classification of the Monte Carlo Rally 2023 after the first 2 special stages. 16 to go, divided between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sebastien Ogier (From Toyota) in 26'33"7 Elfyn Evans (GB-Toyota) and 6″ Ott Tanak (Est-Ford M-Sport) is the 15″4 Thierry Neuville (Bel-Hyundai) at 15.5 Kalle Rovanpera (Fin-Toyota) a 17″1 Dani Sordo (Spa-Hyundai) at 32"1 Pierre-Louis Loubet (Fra-Ford M-Sport) at 40"3 Esapekka Lappi (Fin-Hyundai) a 41″4 Takamoto Katsuta (Giap-Toyota) a 57" Nikolaj Gryazin (Russian-Skoda-Rally2) and 1'06"6.