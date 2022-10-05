Home Sports WRC, the 10 youngest world rally champions ever
Sports

WRC, the 10 youngest world rally champions ever

by admin
WRC, the 10 youngest world rally champions ever

22 years and one day. This is the age of Kalle Rovanpera when she won the 2022 WRC title last Sunday in the New Zealand Rally. The Finn has rewritten the history of the Rally, disintegrating the previous record of earliness in the highest category. He who in 2021 had already broken the record for the youngest winner of a world race at the Rally of Estonia, when he was not even 21 years old. In this top 10 will scroll the names of the greatest talents seen at work in the championship, drivers who have marked the first 50 years of the WRC epic.

See also  Aircraft chaos: what happens between the 17 July strike, canceled flights and haywire stopovers

You may also like

[Chinese Super League]Gao Tianyi scored Zhang Yuning offside...

F1 2021 cost cap breached, no ruling. Fia:...

Chinese Super League | Wu Lei and Xu...

Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs: a racing sports car

Chinese Super League-Oaklei Zhongzhu Huang Bowen came off...

Inter, the words of Inzaghi after Barcelona

Champions League – Sane scored twice and Mane...

The great numbers of Udinese (not only in...

World Table Tennis Championships | Chinese men’s and...

Volleyball A3. At Rold Belluno, the season ticket...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy