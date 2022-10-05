22 years and one day. This is the age of Kalle Rovanpera when she won the 2022 WRC title last Sunday in the New Zealand Rally. The Finn has rewritten the history of the Rally, disintegrating the previous record of earliness in the highest category. He who in 2021 had already broken the record for the youngest winner of a world race at the Rally of Estonia, when he was not even 21 years old. In this top 10 will scroll the names of the greatest talents seen at work in the championship, drivers who have marked the first 50 years of the WRC epic.