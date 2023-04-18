Home » Wrestling EM in Zagreb: freestyle wrestler teaching takes bronze
As of: 04/18/2023 6:48 p.m

Freestyle specialist Horst Lehr gave the German Wrestling Federation its first medal at the European Championships in Zagreb.

The 23-year-old from Ludwigshafen narrowly defeated the Italian Simone Piroddu in one of the small finals in the weight class up to 57 kilograms, thus securing bronze.

The day before he had lost to the Azerbaijani Aliabbas Rzazade. Lehr had already finished third at the EM in 2020. In 2021 he won bronze at the World Cup and in 2022 he became European U23 champion.

Women starting on Wednesday

The title fights continue until Sunday. From Wednesday the women will go on the mat, from Friday the Greco-Roman wrestlers. Athletes from Russia and Belarus are still not allowed to take part in the competitions.

