2023-07-15

Lionel Messi is officially an Inter Miami player, the Argentine will be presented on Sunday and there will be a great party for his arrival in MLS.

Leo’s signing caused a positive effect, so much so that there have been many rumors of signings for the team since his arrival, one of them, Luis Suárez, one of Messi’s best friends.

“Lucho” plays for the Guild and spoke about the possibility of going to the United States in an interview for the Uruguayan outlet Referí. The striker was blunt.

“It is false and it is impossible for him to go (to Inter Miami). I am very happy and I have a contract at Gremio until 2024″, were Suárez’s words when referring to the subject.

With this, Luis makes it clear that he stays in the Guild. In addition, to leave Inter Miami he must pay the exit clause, that is, 70 million euros. This is because Suárez has a contract.

For now, Inter Miami will finalize the signing of Facundo Farías, present Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and try to finalize the details of the signing of Jordi Alba, who is still negotiating.