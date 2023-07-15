Home » write a title for this article 2023-07-15 Lionel Messi is officially an Inter Miami player, the Argentine will be presented on Sunday and there will be a great party for his arrival in MLS. Leo’s signing caused a positive effect, so much so that there have been many rumors of signings for the team since his arrival, one of them, Luis Suárez, one of Messi’s best friends. “Lucho” plays for the Guild and spoke about the possibility of going to the United States in an interview for the Uruguayan outlet Referí. The striker was blunt. “It is false and it is impossible for him to go (to Inter Miami). I am very happy and I have a contract at Gremio until 2024″, were Suárez’s words when referring to the subject. With this, Luis makes it clear that he stays in the Guild. In addition, to leave Inter Miami he must pay the exit clause, that is, 70 million euros. This is because Suárez has a contract. For now, Inter Miami will finalize the signing of Facundo Farías, present Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and try to finalize the details of the signing of Jordi Alba, who is still negotiating.
2023-07-15

Title: Lionel Messi Officially Joins Inter Miami as MLS Prepares for Grand Arrival

Publication Date: July 15, 2023

Inter Miami has officially secured the signing of Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, with the player set to be presented at a grand event on Sunday. The news of Messi’s arrival has generated a significant positive impact, leading to numerous rumors of potential signings for the team. One such rumor revolves around Messi’s close friend, Luis Suárez.

Suárez, who currently plays for the Brazilian club Gremio, addressed the speculation in an interview with Uruguayan outlet Referí. The striker categorically dismissed any possibility of joining Messi at Inter Miami, stating, “It is false and impossible for him to go (to Inter Miami). I am very happy and have a contract at Gremio until 2024.”

By firmly denying his potential move, Suárez has made it clear that he intends to stay loyal to Gremio. It is worth noting that, should Suárez choose to leave Inter Miami, he would be required to pay the hefty release clause of 70 million euros due to his existing contract.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami is keeping their focus on strengthening the squad further. The club is in the final stages of completing the signing of Facundo Farías, in addition to the highly-anticipated arrival of Lionel Messi. The team is also actively negotiating with Barcelona defender Jordi Alba to finalize the details of his transfer to Inter Miami.

With Messi’s arrival causing excitement and speculation about potential future signings, Inter Miami seems determined to build a formidable squad that can compete with the best in Major League Soccer. Fans eagerly await the official presentation of Messi and the commencement of the next chapter in his illustrious career.

