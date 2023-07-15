Title: Lionel Messi Officially Joins Inter Miami as MLS Prepares for Grand Arrival
Publication Date: July 15, 2023
Inter Miami has officially secured the signing of Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, with the player set to be presented at a grand event on Sunday. The news of Messi’s arrival has generated a significant positive impact, leading to numerous rumors of potential signings for the team. One such rumor revolves around Messi’s close friend, Luis Suárez.
Suárez, who currently plays for the Brazilian club Gremio, addressed the speculation in an interview with Uruguayan outlet Referí. The striker categorically dismissed any possibility of joining Messi at Inter Miami, stating, “It is false and impossible for him to go (to Inter Miami). I am very happy and have a contract at Gremio until 2024.”
By firmly denying his potential move, Suárez has made it clear that he intends to stay loyal to Gremio. It is worth noting that, should Suárez choose to leave Inter Miami, he would be required to pay the hefty release clause of 70 million euros due to his existing contract.
Meanwhile, Inter Miami is keeping their focus on strengthening the squad further. The club is in the final stages of completing the signing of Facundo Farías, in addition to the highly-anticipated arrival of Lionel Messi. The team is also actively negotiating with Barcelona defender Jordi Alba to finalize the details of his transfer to Inter Miami.
With Messi’s arrival causing excitement and speculation about potential future signings, Inter Miami seems determined to build a formidable squad that can compete with the best in Major League Soccer. Fans eagerly await the official presentation of Messi and the commencement of the next chapter in his illustrious career.