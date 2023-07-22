Title: Honduran Clubs Olimpia, Motagua, and Marathón Prepare for Preseason Friendlies in the US
Olimpia, Motagua, and Marathón, three prominent Honduran football clubs, are gearing up for the final phase of their preseason friendlies on American soil. This Sunday, July 23, these teams are set to showcase their skills in exciting matches.
After recent encounters against Guatemalan clubs Municipal and Comunicaciones in Hartford, Connecticut, the fixtures between the Honduran clubs will now move to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tomorrow, Sunday, fans can look forward to the highly anticipated capital classic between Olimpia and Motagua, as well as the intriguing duel between Marathón and Municipal at Subaru Park.
The first clash, Olimpia vs. Motagua, is scheduled to kick off at 2 PM, Honduras time. Salomón Nazar’s “Green Monster” will face off against the “Red Scarlets” in what promises to be an exhilarating match.
This game will mark Marathón’s fifth friendly match of the preseason, having already faced Real Juventud de Santa Bárbara twice and played against Oro Verde and Real Estelí from Nicaragua. So far, Marathón has shown promising performances.
Following the Olimpia-Motagua faceoff, the Sunday Soccer Double will conclude with the highly anticipated classic match. This encounter is slated to begin at 4:30 PM, Honduras time, and 6:30 PM, Philadelphia time.
The “Merengues” of Olimpia are aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat against Municipal and seek revenge against their rivals, Motagua. However, Motagua enters the match on a confident note after securing a commendable 2-1 victory against Comunicaciones de Guatemala, thanks to the impressive display of Honduran striker Yeison Mejía.
In addition to the excitement surrounding these friendlies, both Olimpia and Motagua are preparing for their upcoming debut in the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup. This match will also serve as the final international friendly for Motagua before their clash against UPN in the Apertura 2023.
Furthermore, this match carries significance as it marks the third meeting between Pedro Troglio and Ninrod Medina, with their previous encounters taking place during friendly games in the United States.
Fans can catch the action-packed games via the Soccer Double Facebook and YouTube channels. The match between Marathón and Municipal will start at 2:00 PM, Honduras time, and 4:00 PM, Philadelphia time. Following that, the Olimpia-Motagua classic will commence at 4:30 PM, Honduras time, and 6:30 PM, Philadelphia time.
Honduran football enthusiasts and international fans alike are eagerly anticipating these captivating clashes between some of the country’s most esteemed clubs.