write a title for this article

2023-07-22

Olimpia, Motagua and Marathón enter the final stretch of the preseason friendlies on American soil and this Sunday, July 23, they will have action.

After the matches against Municipal and Comunicaciones de Guatemala in Connecticut, Hartford, the clashes between the Honduran clubs move to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tomorrow, Sunday, we will have the capital classic between Olimpia-Motagua and the interesting Marathón duel against Municipal at Subaru Park.

The first clash will be played starting at 2 in the afternoon, Honduras time. The “Green Monster”, led by Salomón Nazar, is measured against the “Red Scarlets”.

This commitment will mean the fifth match of the Marathón in its preseason of friendlies after facing Real Juventud de Santa Bárbara on two occasions and a match against Oro Verde and Real Estelí (Nicaragua).

– FRIENDLY –

Green Gold 1-0 Marathon.

Marathon 3-3 Real Estelí.

Real Juventud 0-3 Marathon.

Marathon 3-2 Real Youth.

– CLASSIC –

Olimpia-Motagua will close the curtain on the Sunday Soccer Double in Pennsylvania. This meeting begins at 4:30 PM Honduras time and 6:30 PM Philadelphia time.

The “Merengues” are not having a good time on their friendly tour and are looking for the “Ciclón” to pay for the piper after the defeat against Municipal on Friday in Hartford.

Motagua, for its part, has just defeated Comunicaciones de Guatemala by a score of 2-1 in a brilliant match by Honduran striker Yeison Mejía.

Likewise, this game will be the prelude to the debut of both clubs in the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup. In addition, it will be the last international friendly of blue before the clash against UPN for matchday 1 of the Apertura 2023.

Added to the above, Pedro Troglio and Ninrod Medina will meet for the third time, the first time in friendly games in the United States.

– GAMES DATA –

Marathón-Municipal (2:00 PM Honduras time – 4:00 PM Philadelphia time)

Olimpia-Motagua (4:30 PM Honduras time – 6:30 PM Philadelphia time)

International Friendly.

Broadcast: Soccer Double (Facebook and YouTube)