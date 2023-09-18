Home » write a title for this article 2023-09-18 This week a new edition of the European Champions League begins, but with overtones of sadness since for the first time in 20 years this competition will not have two of its best footballers of all time, we are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. SEE MORE: And Luis Palma? Celtic’s last training session before traveling to the Netherlands to play in the Champions League With the Argentine and Portuguese star in the MLS and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the Old Continent has lost two of the best soccer players of all time. At the same time, for the first time in the last two decades, the Champions League will not see either the Portuguese or the Argentine. The last time this event had happened was in the 2002/03 edition and, since then, every year they saw one or the other play. The first to debut in this type of scenario was Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2003/04 season, debuting on October 1, 2003 with the Manchester United shirt in what would be a 2-1 defeat against Stuttgart. Since then, the Portuguese has scored 183 times over 19 seasons, wearing the shirts of United, Real Madrid and Juventus, scoring 141 goals and lifting the trophy five times. A year later the opportunity would come for Lionel Messi. On December 7, 2004, the Argentine would have his first time in the top European competition in the duel between Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk, suffering a two-zero defeat in what would be the last game of the group stage. From that date to the present, Leo amassed 163 commitments, scoring 129 goals while playing for the Spanish team and the French PSG, and winning the trophy four times. Two decades later, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Messi will be part of the Champions League that will begin in the second half of 2023. Added to this is Neymar, a great player also in the last years of the Champions League.
Sports

write a title for this article

2023-09-18

This week a new edition of the European Champions League begins, but with overtones of sadness since for the first time in 20 years this competition will not have two of its best footballers of all time, we are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

SEE MORE: And Luis Palma? Celtic’s last training session before traveling to the Netherlands to play in the Champions League

With the Argentine and Portuguese star in the MLS and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the Old Continent has lost two of the best soccer players of all time.

At the same time, for the first time in the last two decades, the Champions League will not see either the Portuguese or the Argentine. The last time this event had happened was in the 2002/03 edition and, since then, every year they saw one or the other play.

The first to debut in this type of scenario was Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2003/04 season, debuting on October 1, 2003 with the Manchester United shirt in what would be a 2-1 defeat against Stuttgart.

Since then, the Portuguese has scored 183 times over 19 seasons, wearing the shirts of United, Real Madrid and Juventus, scoring 141 goals and lifting the trophy five times.

A year later the opportunity would come for Lionel Messi. On December 7, 2004, the Argentine would have his first time in the top European competition in the duel between Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk, suffering a two-zero defeat in what would be the last game of the group stage.

From that date to the present, Leo amassed 163 commitments, scoring 129 goals while playing for the Spanish team and the French PSG, and winning the trophy four times.

Two decades later, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Messi will be part of the Champions League that will begin in the second half of 2023. Added to this is Neymar, a great player also in the last years of the Champions League.

by admin
write a title for this article <p> 2023-09-18 </p> <p>This week a new edition of the European Champions League begins, but with overtones of sadness since for the first time in 20 years this competition will not have two of its best footballers of all time, we are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.</p> <p>SEE MORE: And Luis Palma? Celtic’s last training session before traveling to the Netherlands to play in the Champions League</p> <p>With the Argentine and Portuguese star in the MLS and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the Old Continent has lost two of the best soccer players of all time.</p> <p>At the same time, for the first time in the last two decades, the Champions League will not see either the Portuguese or the Argentine. The last time this event had happened was in the 2002/03 edition and, since then, every year they saw one or the other play.</p> <p>The first to debut in this type of scenario was Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2003/04 season, debuting on October 1, 2003 with the Manchester United shirt in what would be a 2-1 defeat against Stuttgart.</p> <p>Since then, the Portuguese has scored 183 times over 19 seasons, wearing the shirts of United, Real Madrid and Juventus, scoring 141 goals and lifting the trophy five times.</p> <p>A year later the opportunity would come for Lionel Messi. On December 7, 2004, the Argentine would have his first time in the top European competition in the duel between Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk, suffering a two-zero defeat in what would be the last game of the group stage.</p> <p>From that date to the present, Leo amassed 163 commitments, scoring 129 goals while playing for the Spanish team and the French PSG, and winning the trophy four times.</p> <p>Two decades later, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Messi will be part of the Champions League that will begin in the second half of 2023. Added to this is Neymar, a great player also in the last years of the Champions League.</p>

2023-09-18

This week marks the beginning of a new edition of the European Champions League, but it is clouded with sadness as two of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, will be absent from the competition for the first time in 20 years.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have now moved on to new footballing adventures, with Ronaldo playing in the MLS and Messi joining a club in Saudi Arabia. Their absence has left a void in European football, as they are widely regarded as two of the best soccer players in history.

This is the first time in the last two decades that the Champions League will not feature either Ronaldo or Messi. The last occurrence of this was in the 2002/03 edition of the tournament, and since then, fans have become accustomed to seeing one or the other grace the Champions League stage every year.

Ronaldo was the first to debut in such a scenario, making his first appearance in the Champions League during the 2003/04 season. He played for Manchester United and suffered a 2-1 defeat against Stuttgart on October 1, 2003. Over the next 19 seasons, Ronaldo scored an impressive 183 goals, representing Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He also lifted the trophy five times throughout his illustrious career.

A year later, it was Messi’s turn to make his mark in the tournament. On December 7, 2004, Messi played his first Champions League match for Barcelona against Shakhtar Donetsk, which ended in a 2-0 defeat for his team. From that day onwards, Messi went on to play 163 matches, scoring 129 goals for Barcelona and later for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He also won the prestigious trophy four times.

See also  Messi-Ramos: from historical rivals in Barcelona-Real Madrid to companions in PSG

Now, two decades later, the absence of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi leaves a void in the upcoming Champions League, set to begin in the second half of 2023. It is not just these two superstars who will be missed, but the absence of Neymar, another exceptional player who has made significant contributions to the tournament in recent years, adds to the disappointment.

Football fans around the world will undoubtedly miss witnessing the extraordinary talents of Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar in the Champions League, but the excitement for the upcoming competition remains high as new stars emerge and strive to make their mark on the prestigious European stage.

You may also like

Topo Athletic Terraventure 4, now also the waterproof...

China and Serbia Take the Lead in Women’s...

Top opponents for ÖBV women in European Championship...

Jose Abreu’s Clutch Home Run Gives Advantage to...

Varese Basketball, Gressoney-Saint-Jean’s withdrawal presented

The Spirit of Women’s Volleyball: Inspiring the Next...

Mariners’ Bryan Woo Shines in Return Home, Seattle...

Empoli, Zanetti sacked: Andreazzoli returns to the bench

Michel Cadot reappointed head of the National Sports...

Eni will be Top Partner of the Italian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy