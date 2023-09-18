write a title for this article

This week a new edition of the European Champions League begins, but with overtones of sadness since for the first time in 20 years this competition will not have two of its best footballers of all time, we are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

With the Argentine and Portuguese star in the MLS and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the Old Continent has lost two of the best soccer players of all time.

At the same time, for the first time in the last two decades, the Champions League will not see either the Portuguese or the Argentine. The last time this event had happened was in the 2002/03 edition and, since then, every year they saw one or the other play.

The first to debut in this type of scenario was Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2003/04 season, debuting on October 1, 2003 with the Manchester United shirt in what would be a 2-1 defeat against Stuttgart.

Since then, the Portuguese has scored 183 times over 19 seasons, wearing the shirts of United, Real Madrid and Juventus, scoring 141 goals and lifting the trophy five times.

A year later the opportunity would come for Lionel Messi. On December 7, 2004, the Argentine would have his first time in the top European competition in the duel between Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk, suffering a two-zero defeat in what would be the last game of the group stage.

From that date to the present, Leo amassed 163 commitments, scoring 129 goals while playing for the Spanish team and the French PSG, and winning the trophy four times.

Two decades later, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Messi will be part of the Champions League that will begin in the second half of 2023. Added to this is Neymar, a great player also in the last years of the Champions League.