2023-09-18
This week marks the beginning of a new edition of the European Champions League, but it is clouded with sadness as two of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, will be absent from the competition for the first time in 20 years.
Both Ronaldo and Messi have now moved on to new footballing adventures, with Ronaldo playing in the MLS and Messi joining a club in Saudi Arabia. Their absence has left a void in European football, as they are widely regarded as two of the best soccer players in history.
This is the first time in the last two decades that the Champions League will not feature either Ronaldo or Messi. The last occurrence of this was in the 2002/03 edition of the tournament, and since then, fans have become accustomed to seeing one or the other grace the Champions League stage every year.
Ronaldo was the first to debut in such a scenario, making his first appearance in the Champions League during the 2003/04 season. He played for Manchester United and suffered a 2-1 defeat against Stuttgart on October 1, 2003. Over the next 19 seasons, Ronaldo scored an impressive 183 goals, representing Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He also lifted the trophy five times throughout his illustrious career.
A year later, it was Messi’s turn to make his mark in the tournament. On December 7, 2004, Messi played his first Champions League match for Barcelona against Shakhtar Donetsk, which ended in a 2-0 defeat for his team. From that day onwards, Messi went on to play 163 matches, scoring 129 goals for Barcelona and later for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He also won the prestigious trophy four times.
Now, two decades later, the absence of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi leaves a void in the upcoming Champions League, set to begin in the second half of 2023. It is not just these two superstars who will be missed, but the absence of Neymar, another exceptional player who has made significant contributions to the tournament in recent years, adds to the disappointment.
Football fans around the world will undoubtedly miss witnessing the extraordinary talents of Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar in the Champions League, but the excitement for the upcoming competition remains high as new stars emerge and strive to make their mark on the prestigious European stage.