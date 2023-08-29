Create a news article using this content
“Asian Games Spirit Light and Shadow Inheritance” 100 Sports Film Public Welfare Screenings in Jiaxing Launched
Release date: 2023-08-29 11:00 Information source: Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism Views:
The Hangzhou Asian Games ushered in a 30-day countdown. In order to further enhance the atmosphere of welcoming the Asian Games, disseminate knowledge of the Asian Games, promote sportsmanship, and promote sports for all through films, it was sponsored by Jiaxing Sports Bureau, Jiaxing Film Association, and Jiaxing Film Group. Jiaxing The city’s Xinhe Rural Digital Cinema Line and Jinsui Community of Chengnan Street in Jiaxing City hosted the “Asian Games Spiritual Light and Shadow Inheritance” Jiaxing City’s 100 Sports Film Public Welfare Screenings, which were launched in Jinsui Community Cultural Square on August 23. Jiaxing City’s rural public welfare film screening project will last until September.
The film list of the 100 sports film screenings brings together excellent domestic sports films spanning decades, including classic old films such as “Women’s Basketball No. 5”, “Sisters on Ice” and “Female Divers”, as well as ” The latest movies such as Chinese Ping Pong, Dragon Horse Spirit, Beyond, Winning the Championship, Mommy’s Wonder Boy, Lion Boy, Flying Grapes, and Amazing Dad. There are a variety of genres, including comedies, dramas and animations. Their common feature is to show the changes in China through sports and sports.
From August 23rd to September, at 19:00 every night, these films will enter communities, squares, enterprises, schools, etc., aiming to promote sports through the power of sports film and television works, promote sportsmanship, and help build a sports power , will also use the film as a “magician of light and shadow” to disseminate knowledge of the Asian Games, sow the dreams of the Asian Games, promote the movement of the whole people, and express the enthusiasm of the masses to welcome the Asian Games in the form of city-wide interaction and participation of the whole people.
.