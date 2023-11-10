write a title for this article CBA Comprehensive | Shanxi and Guangsha welcome winning streak 2023-11-10 09:48:10.0 Source: Xinhuanet Author: Liu Yangtao

On the 9th, two games were played in the eighth round of the regular season of the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA). The Shanxi team defeated the Qingdao team and won three consecutive victories, and the Guangsha team reversed the Jilin team and won five consecutive victories.

On November 9, Shanxi team player Shwede (front right) made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Chenguang

The Shanxi team, which has been in good form recently, plays against the Qingdao team at home. After the opening, the two sides quickly started to attack each other. The Qingdao team relied on the internal and external dual-core of Yang Hansen and Powell to play well. They led 66:62 at halftime. Changing sides to fight again, the Shanxi team changed the rhythm of the game by increasing the speed, which allowed Yang Hansen to score no points in the third quarter. The Shanxi team played more and more smoothly and gradually regained the initiative. In the fourth quarter, the Shanxi team launched a 7:0 offensive to widen the point difference to more than 10 points, thus establishing the victory. In the end, they won 123:112.

In this campaign, Shanxi team’s Ge Zhaobao scored 24 points, and Schweder contributed 20 points and 11 assists. For the Qingdao team, Yang Hansen scored 19 points and 21 rebounds, and Powell scored 32 points.

On November 9, Qingdao team player Wang Hong (left) made a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Chenguang

The Guangsha team, which had won four consecutive games before, faced the challenge of the Jilin team at home. The Jilin team did not score a point in the first three and a half minutes of the game. After that, Wells fired from outside one after another to help the Jilin team take the lead. In the second quarter, the Guangsha team hit an 11:0 attack wave to achieve a reversal, and they led by 1 point at halftime. In the second half, the two teams continued to engage in a tug-of-war, with both teams taking the lead alternately. At the decisive moment of the final quarter, the offensive end of the Jilin team that was leading suddenly lost power and did not score for 6 minutes. The Guangsha team took advantage of the situation and launched an 8:0 offensive to complete the lead. As the Jilin team missed the last attack, the Guangsha team led 87:84. A narrow victory.

In this game, Sun Minghui of Guangsha team scored 17 points and 15 assists, and Hu Jinqiu scored 29 points. Jilin team’s two foreign players Wells and Rakosevic each scored 19 points.