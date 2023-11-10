Shanxi and Guangsha Extend Winning Streaks in CBA 2023-2024 Season
In the eighth round of the regular season of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) on November 9, the Shanxi and Guangsha teams both secured victories, extending their winning streaks in the 2023-2024 season.
The Shanxi team faced off against the Qingdao team, with the game starting off as a tight back-and-forth battle. However, the Shanxi team managed to change the pace of the game in the second half, ultimately securing a 123-112 victory. Ge Zhaobao and Schweder were key players for Shanxi, scoring 24 and 20 points respectively. On the other side, Yang Hansen and Powell led the charge for Qingdao, with Hansen scoring 19 points and grabbing 21 rebounds, and Powell notching 32 points.
Meanwhile, the Guangsha team continued their winning streak by defeating the Jilin team in a close match. Sun Minghui and Hu Jinqiu were the standout players for Guangsha, with Minghui scoring 17 points and dishing out 15 assists, and Jinqiu contributing 29 points. The game ended with a narrow 87-84 victory for Guangsha.
Both teams have been showing strong form in the season, with Shanxi securing their third consecutive win and Guangsha extending their winning streak to five games.
The CBA continues to deliver thrilling matchups as the season progresses, and fans can expect more exciting games in the weeks to come.