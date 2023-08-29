Home » write a title for this article CCTV News: On August 29, Beijing time, the Men’s Basketball World Cup group stage entered the third round. The Philippine men’s basketball team and the Italian men’s basketball team competed for the last qualifying ticket in the group. Both teams had 1 win and 1 loss before, and the Philippines needed a margin The opponent had 13 points to qualify, and the two Jazz teammates Clarkson and Fontecchio led the team to a decisive battle.[图]Fontecchio 18+6 Clarkson 23+7 Italy beat Philippines As soon as the game started, the two teams found their rhythm early. Clarkson led the team to take the lead. Italy came from behind with a combination of inside and outside. Back in the quarter, the Philippines’ offense suddenly stagnated, and Italy continued to overtake 10-2 in one fell swoop. Clarkson killed the inside line in the middle and struggled to support, but Italy bloomed more points and played a 10-2 spurt again. After halftime, Italy established 9 points Advantage. After the change of sides, the two teams fell into a fierce battle. The Philippines felt warmer and tried to chase points, but Italy always responded in time from the outside line. The point difference between the two sides widened, and Clarkson suddenly led the team to respond to the 10-0 attack wave. At the decisive moment, Paiola made two free throws. The Philippines failed to reverse. In the end, Italy defeated the opponent 90-83 and successfully qualified. 17-32 qualifying.
CCTV News: On August 29, Beijing time, the Men’s Basketball World Cup group stage entered the third round. The Philippine men’s basketball team and the Italian men’s basketball team competed for the last qualifying ticket in the group. Both teams had 1 win and 1 loss before, and the Philippines needed a margin The opponent had 13 points to qualify, and the two Jazz teammates Clarkson and Fontecchio led the team to a decisive battle.

[图]Fontecchio 18+6 Clarkson 23+7 Italy beat Philippines

As soon as the game started, the two teams found their rhythm early. Clarkson led the team to take the lead. Italy came from behind with a combination of inside and outside. Back in the quarter, the Philippines’ offense suddenly stagnated, and Italy continued to overtake 10-2 in one fell swoop. Clarkson killed the inside line in the middle and struggled to support, but Italy bloomed more points and played a 10-2 spurt again. After halftime, Italy established 9 points Advantage. After the change of sides, the two teams fell into a fierce battle. The Philippines felt warmer and tried to chase points, but Italy always responded in time from the outside line. The point difference between the two sides widened, and Clarkson suddenly led the team to respond to the 10-0 attack wave. At the decisive moment, Paiola made two free throws. The Philippines failed to reverse. In the end, Italy defeated the opponent 90-83 and successfully qualified. 17-32 qualifying.

