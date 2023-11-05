Home » write a title for this article (CNN) — More than 50,000 runners will participate in the New York City Marathon this Sunday, November 5, transforming the city simultaneously into a stadium, a carnival and an immense test of endurance. One of the Big Five marathons, this race is one of the most prestigious running events in the world, known for its undulating and difficult course. 2023 New York Marathon Course Runners will cover all five boroughs of New York City on the 26.2-mile (42.1-kilometer) route. After starting in Staten Island, the route meanders through Brooklyn before crossing into Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge just after the 24 mile marker, briefly heading north toward the Bronx before runners return through Harlem toward Central Park and the finish line. Where to watch the competition? Complete coverage of the event is available on the New York City Marathon app, which can be downloaded here. You can find the complete list of international stations here. And, if you plan to watch the race from the road to support the runners, there are plenty of recommended places to see here, including in Williamsburg and East Harlem. Who competes in the elite race? Men’s champion Evans Chebet already defended his Boston Marathon title this year and is looking to complete the double-double in New York. “I understand that no one has won Boston and New York in consecutive years since Bill Rodgers in the 1970s, so my goal will be to make history,” he said, according to the race’s official website. Two-time champion and fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor will provide tough competition, as will two-time world silver medalist Mosinet Geremew, while Edward Cheserek, the NCAA’s most decorated athlete, will make his marathon debut. Runners cross the Queensboro Bridge as they compete in the 2022 New York City Marathon. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images) What famous runners can we expect? Among the thousands of amateur runners who will take to the start line are several celebrities, many of whom run to raise money for charities. Patina Miller, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer perhaps best known for her starring role in “Sister Act,” is running to support the organization Komera, which helps provide resources to young women in Rwanda. Former NHL star Zdeno Chara will also run the marathon, while Olympic bobsled champion Steve Mesler is participating to support Classroom Champions, which empowers children through athlete mentorship. What time does the race start? 8:00 a.m. ETProfessional Wheelchair Division 8:22 a.m. ETHandcycle category and selected disabled athletes 8:40 a.m. ETProfessional Women’s Open Division 9:05 a.m. ETMen’s Professional Open Division 9:10 a.m. ETGroup 1 09:45 a.m. ETGroup 2 10:20 a.m. ETGroup 3 10:55 a.m. ETGroup 4 11:30 a.m. ANDGroup 5
Sports

write a title for this article

(CNN) — More than 50,000 runners will participate in the New York City Marathon this Sunday, November 5, transforming the city simultaneously into a stadium, a carnival and an immense test of endurance.

One of the Big Five marathons, this race is one of the most prestigious running events in the world, known for its undulating and difficult course.

2023 New York Marathon Course

Runners will cover all five boroughs of New York City on the 26.2-mile (42.1-kilometer) route. After starting in Staten Island, the route meanders through Brooklyn before crossing into Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge just after the 24 mile marker, briefly heading north toward the Bronx before runners return through Harlem toward Central Park and the finish line.

Where to watch the competition?

Complete coverage of the event is available on the New York City Marathon app, which can be downloaded here. You can find the complete list of international stations here.

And, if you plan to watch the race from the road to support the runners, there are plenty of recommended places to see here, including in Williamsburg and East Harlem.

Who competes in the elite race?

Men’s champion Evans Chebet already defended his Boston Marathon title this year and is looking to complete the double-double in New York.

“I understand that no one has won Boston and New York in consecutive years since Bill Rodgers in the 1970s, so my goal will be to make history,” he said, according to the race’s official website.

Two-time champion and fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor will provide tough competition, as will two-time world silver medalist Mosinet Geremew, while Edward Cheserek, the NCAA’s most decorated athlete, will make his marathon debut.

Runners cross the Queensboro Bridge as they compete in the 2022 New York City Marathon. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images)

What famous runners can we expect?

Among the thousands of amateur runners who will take to the start line are several celebrities, many of whom run to raise money for charities. Patina Miller, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer perhaps best known for her starring role in “Sister Act,” is running to support the organization Komera, which helps provide resources to young women in Rwanda.

Former NHL star Zdeno Chara will also run the marathon, while Olympic bobsled champion Steve Mesler is participating to support Classroom Champions, which empowers children through athlete mentorship.

What time does the race start?

8:00 a.m. ET
Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m. ET
Handcycle category and selected disabled athletes

8:40 a.m. ET
Professional Women’s Open Division

9:05 a.m. ET
Men’s Professional Open Division

9:10 a.m. ET
Group 1

09:45 a.m. ET
Group 2

10:20 a.m. ET
Group 3

10:55 a.m. ET
Group 4

11:30 a.m. AND
Group 5

by admin
write a title for this article <p><strong>(CNN) — </strong>More than 50,000 runners will participate in the New York City Marathon this Sunday, November 5, transforming the city simultaneously into a stadium, a carnival and an immense test of endurance.</p> <p>One of the Big Five marathons, this race is one of the most prestigious running events in the world, known for its undulating and difficult course.</p> <h2>2023 New York Marathon Course</h2> <p>Runners will cover all five boroughs of New York City on the 26.2-mile (42.1-kilometer) route. After starting in Staten Island, the route meanders through Brooklyn before crossing into Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge just after the 24 mile marker, briefly heading north toward the Bronx before runners return through Harlem toward Central Park and the finish line.</p> <h2>Where to watch the competition?</h2> <p>Complete coverage of the event is available on the New York City Marathon app, which can be downloaded here. You can find the complete list of international stations here.</p> <p>And, if you plan to watch the race from the road to support the runners, there are plenty of recommended places to see here, including in Williamsburg and East Harlem.</p> <h2>Who competes in the elite race?</h2> <p>Men’s champion Evans Chebet already defended his Boston Marathon title this year and is looking to complete the double-double in New York.</p> <p>“I understand that no one has won Boston and New York in consecutive years since Bill Rodgers in the 1970s, so my goal will be to make history,” he said, according to the race’s official website.</p> <p>Two-time champion and fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor will provide tough competition, as will two-time world silver medalist Mosinet Geremew, while Edward Cheserek, the NCAA’s most decorated athlete, will make his marathon debut.</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1488459" class="wp-caption-text">Runners cross the Queensboro Bridge as they compete in the 2022 New York City Marathon. (Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <h2>What famous runners can we expect?</h2> <p>Among the thousands of amateur runners who will take to the start line are several celebrities, many of whom run to raise money for charities. Patina Miller, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer perhaps best known for her starring role in “Sister Act,” is running to support the organization Komera, which helps provide resources to young women in Rwanda.</p> <p>Former NHL star Zdeno Chara will also run the marathon, while Olympic bobsled champion Steve Mesler is participating to support Classroom Champions, which empowers children through athlete mentorship.</p> <h2>What time does the race start?</h2> <p>8:00 a.m. ET<br/>Professional Wheelchair Division</p> <p>8:22 a.m. ET<br/>Handcycle category and selected disabled athletes</p> <p>8:40 a.m. ET<br/>Professional Women’s Open Division</p> <p>9:05 a.m. ET<br/>Men’s Professional Open Division</p> <p>9:10 a.m. ET<br/>Group 1</p> <p>09:45 a.m. ET<br/>Group 2</p> <p>10:20 a.m. ET<br/>Group 3</p> <p>10:55 a.m. ET<br/>Group 4</p> <p>11:30 a.m. AND<br/>Group 5</p>

The New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious running events in the world, is set to take place this Sunday, November 5. More than 50,000 runners will participate, turning the city into a stadium, carnival, and a test of endurance all at once.

The race covers a 26.2-mile (42.1-kilometer) route that spans all five boroughs of New York City. Starting in Staten Island, the course takes runners through Brooklyn and crosses into Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge. Afterward, the route briefly heads north towards the Bronx before returning through Harlem towards Central Park, where the finish line awaits.

Those who can’t attend the event in person can still catch all the action. The New York City Marathon app provides complete coverage of the race and can be downloaded for free. Additionally, a list of international stations broadcasting the marathon can be found on the app’s website.

For those interested in watching the race from the road, there are recommended spots to see the runners in action. Williamsburg and East Harlem are just a few of the recommended areas.

In the elite race, defending Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet aims to secure a victory in New York and make history as no one has won both marathons in consecutive years since the 1970s. Fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor, a two-time New York City Marathon champion, and Mosinet Geremew, a two-time world silver medalist, will also provide tough competition. Additionally, Edward Cheserek, the most decorated athlete in NCAA history, will be making his marathon debut.

Amidst the thousands of amateur runners, several celebrities will also be participating in the race. Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer Patina Miller will run to support the organization Komera, while former NHL star Zdeno Chara and Olympic bobsled champion Steve Mesler will be running for their respective causes.

See also  Rugby Feltre, Zabot and Aspodello with Italy Under 18

The race begins at different times for various divisions. The professional wheelchair division starts at 8:00 a.m. ET, followed by the handcycle category and selected disabled athletes at 8:22 a.m. ET. The professional women’s open division begins at 8:40 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s professional open division at 9:05 a.m. ET. Several groups will start at later times throughout the morning.

With the New York City Marathon being a renowned event in the running world, all eyes will be on the city as runners test their endurance and strive for victory.

You may also like

Aaron Hickey: Scotland full-back misses Georgia and Norway...

Chinese Intellectual Sports Enter New Chapter with Successful...

Goalkeeper Hrubec has the second lowest average of...

Mexico Sets Historical Record with 47 Gold Medals...

Newcastle United condemn racist abuse of Bruno Guimaraes...

The 2023 World Beach Volleyball Professional Tour Challenge...

Djokovic reaches for 40th Masters title

Cuba Claims Gold in Women’s 4x400m Relay as...

NBA’s Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Emelec Secures Goalless Draw against Guayaquil City in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy