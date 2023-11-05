The New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious running events in the world, is set to take place this Sunday, November 5. More than 50,000 runners will participate, turning the city into a stadium, carnival, and a test of endurance all at once.
The race covers a 26.2-mile (42.1-kilometer) route that spans all five boroughs of New York City. Starting in Staten Island, the course takes runners through Brooklyn and crosses into Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge. Afterward, the route briefly heads north towards the Bronx before returning through Harlem towards Central Park, where the finish line awaits.
Those who can’t attend the event in person can still catch all the action. The New York City Marathon app provides complete coverage of the race and can be downloaded for free. Additionally, a list of international stations broadcasting the marathon can be found on the app’s website.
For those interested in watching the race from the road, there are recommended spots to see the runners in action. Williamsburg and East Harlem are just a few of the recommended areas.
In the elite race, defending Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet aims to secure a victory in New York and make history as no one has won both marathons in consecutive years since the 1970s. Fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor, a two-time New York City Marathon champion, and Mosinet Geremew, a two-time world silver medalist, will also provide tough competition. Additionally, Edward Cheserek, the most decorated athlete in NCAA history, will be making his marathon debut.
Amidst the thousands of amateur runners, several celebrities will also be participating in the race. Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer Patina Miller will run to support the organization Komera, while former NHL star Zdeno Chara and Olympic bobsled champion Steve Mesler will be running for their respective causes.
The race begins at different times for various divisions. The professional wheelchair division starts at 8:00 a.m. ET, followed by the handcycle category and selected disabled athletes at 8:22 a.m. ET. The professional women’s open division begins at 8:40 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s professional open division at 9:05 a.m. ET. Several groups will start at later times throughout the morning.
With the New York City Marathon being a renowned event in the running world, all eyes will be on the city as runners test their endurance and strive for victory.