New Hangzhou New Asian Games: “Campus Football” Boosts Education and Vitality
Hangzhou, China – As the 19th Asian Games approaches, Hangzhou is bubbling with excitement and enthusiasm. The upcoming games have sparked a new wave of vitality across the city, leading to the development of a unique model of beautiful education in Hangzhou.
One noticeable change in Hangzhou’s landscape is the increased participation in various sports activities. Whether it’s basketball, badminton, table tennis, cycling, or running, people can be seen taking part in sports all around the city. This surge of energy and enthusiasm is contagious and has given birth to a distinct educational model found only in Hangzhou.
A shining example of this model is the introduction of “campus football” in primary and secondary schools throughout Hangzhou. Parents and children alike have praised the positive impact of football on their lives. They believe that playing football not only improves children’s physical fitness but also instills qualities like endurance and perseverance. Parents also believe that football aids in building new friendships and teaches valuable teamwork skills, allowing children to learn and support each other during the game.
Since 2016, the Hangzhou Municipal Education Bureau has prioritized the development of youth football as a cornerstone of their “beautiful education” initiative. The bureau has implemented a comprehensive campus football development mechanism, integrating teaching, training, and competition. This approach has fostered collaboration between the government and society, creating an environment where sports and education complement each other seamlessly. Hangzhou has become a thriving hub for campus football, and this success has birthed the “Hangzhou Model” of campus football education.
With the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Hangzhou Asian Para Games scheduled for 2023, the city has organized numerous events to enhance the campus football experience. Activities include the “Mayor’s Cup Asian Games Young Football Players” primary school league, the “Asian Games Little Feet” 2023 Hangzhou campus football children’s exhibition event, and the “Welcome Asian Games” Hangzhou youth campus football elite summer camp. These events aim to cultivate a spirit of excitement and enthusiasm amongst young players as they prepare to welcome the Asian Games.
The Hangzhou Municipal Education Bureau emphasized that football is not just a sport but a form of education. It promotes teamwork, cultural understanding, and personal growth. They believe it’s crucial to pursue a deeper understanding of the sport and its values. Campus football culture and education play an integral role in promoting football in Hangzhou and offer students an opportunity to improve their judgment and adaptability skills. The development of football in Hangzhou is viewed as a long-term project, one that focuses not only on physical fitness but also mental and strategic abilities.
Looking ahead, Hangzhou plans to construct dedicated football spaces, facilitating the growth of campus football. The city aims to create venues that promote training, experience, salons, and learning opportunities related to football. By encouraging children to explore the history and culture surrounding the sport, Hangzhou is taking steps towards developing a comprehensive and unique educational experience for young players. The city is committed to pushing the boundaries of campus football development and taking their beautiful education initiative to new heights.
As the Hangzhou Asian Games draw closer, the city’s passion for sports and education is on full display. With the success of the campus football program, Hangzhou sets a precedent for other regions, demonstrating the positive impact sports and education can have on the lives of young people.