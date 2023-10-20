write a title for this article

Original title: China will host multiple international snow sports competitions during the 2023-2024 snow season

According to the recently updated calendar of the International Ski Federation and the International Ski Mountaineering Federation and comprehensive host location information, many international snow sports events will be staged in my country during the 2023-2024 snow season.

This snow season, the Beijing Winter Olympics venues Shougang Ski Jump, Genting Ski Park and National Alpine Ski Center will usher in the return of the World Cup and continental competitions.

Among them, the Shougang Ski Jump in downtown Beijing will host the Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Jump World Cup from November 30 to December 2. This will be followed by the Snowboard and Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe World Cup, which will be held at Yunding Ski Park in Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City from December 6 to December 9.

This is the Shougang Ski Jump taken at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District, Beijing on August 23.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

The National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, a suburb of Beijing, is expected to host an Alpine Skiing Asia Cup competition in January 2024, including downhill events and super-G events that require extremely high site height and snow conditions.

In addition to the Beijing Winter Olympics venues, some public ski resorts will also welcome international events, and ski enthusiasts are expected to watch high-level snow competitions up close.

The Lianhuashan Ski Resort located on the outskirts of Changchun will host the Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup from December 16th to 17th. In Jilin City, Beidahu Ski Resort will host the International Ski Mountaineering Federation’s Asian Ski Mountaineering Cup in February 2024. Taigeling Mountain Park in Baishan City, Jilin Province is expected to host the Asian Cup competition including all park events in snowboarding and freestyle skiing in March 2024, at the end of the snow season.

This is the Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin City taken on January 24.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Linyun

The Asian Cup competition, which includes alpine skiing giant slalom and slalom events, will be held at the Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli from the end of November to the beginning of December, and will be held twice in a row.

Currently, the 2023-2024 Snow Season World Cup-level events under the International Snow Federation have been launched. The first big platform World Cup event opened in Switzerland on October 19. (Reporters Lu Xingji, Yang Fan, Li Dian)

