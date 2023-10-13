Home » write a title for this article Original title: Chinese player Xu Lei won the gold medal on the final day of the Taiyuan Station of the World Taekwondo Grand PrixXinhua News Agency, Taiyuan, October 12 (Reporter Niu Mengtong and Liu Yangtao) The Taiyuan Station of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix ushered in the final day on the 12th. Chinese player Xu Lei won the gold medal in the women’s 67 kg and above category. Vladislav… Larin won the men’s 80kg and above category.On the same day, Xu Lei, who ranked 19th in Olympic points, defeated world champion Bianca Cook (formerly known as Bianca Walkden) of the United Kingdom and Tokyo Olympic runner-up Li Duobin of South Korea and other famous players to break into the competition. Women’s 67kg and above finals.In the finals, facing last year’s Grand Prix Finals champion, Turkish teenager Sud Uzukavadar, 23-year-old Xu Lei played steadily and used her height advantage to frequently score high points, losing in straight games 6:2 and 3:1 respectively. round, climbed to the top podium and scored 60 Olympic points.“I feel like I did a particularly good job with my front leg side kicks, midline kicks, and head hits.” Xu Lei said after the game that when other teammates were eliminated, she withstood the pressure and won. Chinese teams Zhou Zeqi and Mu Wenzhe, who participated in the same level, both stopped in the top 16.Song Zhaoxiang, the Chinese player who won the championship at the Hangzhou Asian Games, was in poor condition and failed to reach the top 16 in the men’s 80kg and above competition.It is reported that this event is the last Grand Prix event of the Paris Olympic cycle. The Grand Prix Final will be held in Manchester, England, from December 2 to 3 this year.
Original title: Chinese player Xu Lei won the gold medal on the final day of the Taiyuan Station of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Xinhua News Agency, Taiyuan, October 12 (Reporter Niu Mengtong and Liu Yangtao) The Taiyuan Station of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix ushered in the final day on the 12th. Chinese player Xu Lei won the gold medal in the women’s 67 kg and above category. Vladislav… Larin won the men’s 80kg and above category.

On the same day, Xu Lei, who ranked 19th in Olympic points, defeated world champion Bianca Cook (formerly known as Bianca Walkden) of the United Kingdom and Tokyo Olympic runner-up Li Duobin of South Korea and other famous players to break into the competition. Women’s 67kg and above finals.

In the finals, facing last year’s Grand Prix Finals champion, Turkish teenager Sud Uzukavadar, 23-year-old Xu Lei played steadily and used her height advantage to frequently score high points, losing in straight games 6:2 and 3:1 respectively. round, climbed to the top podium and scored 60 Olympic points.

“I feel like I did a particularly good job with my front leg side kicks, midline kicks, and head hits.” Xu Lei said after the game that when other teammates were eliminated, she withstood the pressure and won. Chinese teams Zhou Zeqi and Mu Wenzhe, who participated in the same level, both stopped in the top 16.

Song Zhaoxiang, the Chinese player who won the championship at the Hangzhou Asian Games, was in poor condition and failed to reach the top 16 in the men’s 80kg and above competition.

It is reported that this event is the last Grand Prix event of the Paris Olympic cycle. The Grand Prix Final will be held in Manchester, England, from December 2 to 3 this year.

Chinese Player Xu Lei Wins Gold Medal at Taiyuan Station of World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Xinhua News Agency, Taiyuan – On the final day of the Taiyuan Station of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix, Chinese athlete Xu Lei emerged victorious, securing the gold medal in the women’s 67 kg and above category. The event took place on October 12 and saw Xu Lei defeat a strong field, including world champion Bianca Cook of the United Kingdom and Tokyo Olympic runner-up Li Duobin of South Korea.

Xu Lei, ranked 19th in Olympic points, entered the competition determined to make her mark. In a stunning display of skill and determination, she overcame her rivals to reach the finals. Battle-hardened and ready, Xu Lei faced Turkish teenager Sud Uzukavadar, last year’s Grand Prix Finals champion.

Throughout the finals, Xu Lei showcased her impeccable technique and height advantage, allowing her to consistently score high points. Dominating the match, she won both sets, securing a 6:2 and 3:1 victory. Xu Lei’s exceptional performance earned her the gold medal and 60 valuable Olympic points.

“I feel like I did a particularly good job with my front leg side kicks, midline kicks, and head hits,” Xu Lei shared after the game. Despite the pressure and the elimination of her teammates, she remained unfazed and emerged triumphant. Meanwhile, Chinese athletes Zhou Zeqi and Mu Wenzhe, who participated in the same category, reached the top 16 but were unable to progress further.

In the men’s 80kg and above competition, Chinese player Song Zhaoxiang, who previously clinched the championship at the Hangzhou Asian Games, struggled with poor form. Unfortunately, he failed to make it past the top 16 stage.

This event marked the last Grand Prix tournament of the Paris Olympic cycle. The Grand Prix Final is scheduled to be held in Manchester, England, from December 2 to 3 this year. Athletes from around the world will vie for glory and valuable points as they continue their journey towards the Tokyo Olympics.

Xu Lei’s remarkable victory underscores the strength and skill of Chinese taekwondo athletes. With each competition, they continue to raise the bar and exceed expectations. As the journey to the Olympics progresses, the world eagerly awaits the next thrilling chapter in this exhilarating sport.

