write a title for this article

Original title: Chinese player Xu Lei won the gold medal on the final day of the Taiyuan Station of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Xinhua News Agency, Taiyuan, October 12 (Reporter Niu Mengtong and Liu Yangtao) The Taiyuan Station of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix ushered in the final day on the 12th. Chinese player Xu Lei won the gold medal in the women’s 67 kg and above category. Vladislav… Larin won the men’s 80kg and above category.

On the same day, Xu Lei, who ranked 19th in Olympic points, defeated world champion Bianca Cook (formerly known as Bianca Walkden) of the United Kingdom and Tokyo Olympic runner-up Li Duobin of South Korea and other famous players to break into the competition. Women’s 67kg and above finals.

In the finals, facing last year’s Grand Prix Finals champion, Turkish teenager Sud Uzukavadar, 23-year-old Xu Lei played steadily and used her height advantage to frequently score high points, losing in straight games 6:2 and 3:1 respectively. round, climbed to the top podium and scored 60 Olympic points.

“I feel like I did a particularly good job with my front leg side kicks, midline kicks, and head hits.” Xu Lei said after the game that when other teammates were eliminated, she withstood the pressure and won. Chinese teams Zhou Zeqi and Mu Wenzhe, who participated in the same level, both stopped in the top 16.

Song Zhaoxiang, the Chinese player who won the championship at the Hangzhou Asian Games, was in poor condition and failed to reach the top 16 in the men’s 80kg and above competition.

It is reported that this event is the last Grand Prix event of the Paris Olympic cycle. The Grand Prix Final will be held in Manchester, England, from December 2 to 3 this year.