Chinese Player Xu Lei Wins Gold Medal at Taiyuan Station of World Taekwondo Grand Prix
Xinhua News Agency, Taiyuan – On the final day of the Taiyuan Station of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix, Chinese athlete Xu Lei emerged victorious, securing the gold medal in the women’s 67 kg and above category. The event took place on October 12 and saw Xu Lei defeat a strong field, including world champion Bianca Cook of the United Kingdom and Tokyo Olympic runner-up Li Duobin of South Korea.
Xu Lei, ranked 19th in Olympic points, entered the competition determined to make her mark. In a stunning display of skill and determination, she overcame her rivals to reach the finals. Battle-hardened and ready, Xu Lei faced Turkish teenager Sud Uzukavadar, last year’s Grand Prix Finals champion.
Throughout the finals, Xu Lei showcased her impeccable technique and height advantage, allowing her to consistently score high points. Dominating the match, she won both sets, securing a 6:2 and 3:1 victory. Xu Lei’s exceptional performance earned her the gold medal and 60 valuable Olympic points.
“I feel like I did a particularly good job with my front leg side kicks, midline kicks, and head hits,” Xu Lei shared after the game. Despite the pressure and the elimination of her teammates, she remained unfazed and emerged triumphant. Meanwhile, Chinese athletes Zhou Zeqi and Mu Wenzhe, who participated in the same category, reached the top 16 but were unable to progress further.
In the men’s 80kg and above competition, Chinese player Song Zhaoxiang, who previously clinched the championship at the Hangzhou Asian Games, struggled with poor form. Unfortunately, he failed to make it past the top 16 stage.
This event marked the last Grand Prix tournament of the Paris Olympic cycle. The Grand Prix Final is scheduled to be held in Manchester, England, from December 2 to 3 this year. Athletes from around the world will vie for glory and valuable points as they continue their journey towards the Tokyo Olympics.
Xu Lei’s remarkable victory underscores the strength and skill of Chinese taekwondo athletes. With each competition, they continue to raise the bar and exceed expectations. As the journey to the Olympics progresses, the world eagerly awaits the next thrilling chapter in this exhilarating sport.