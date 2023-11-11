The Unpopular Sport of Water Polo Gains Popularity Among Youth in China
The recent water polo competition at the National Student (Youth) Games in China has brought attention to the growing popularity of the sport among children and adolescents. Despite water polo being historically unpopular in the country, the competition showcased the exciting and fast-paced game, captivating the audience and participants alike.
In the men’s water polo group match at the youth conference, the Shanghai Huangpu District team emerged victorious against the Shenzhen team, solidifying their position as strong contenders for the championship. Another team from Shanghai, the Shanghai Yangpu District team, may have lost their match, but their participation is significant as it comprises young male water polo players who engage in the sport as a hobby in their spare time.
Zhang Liang, Vice President of the Shanghai Water Polo Association, reported that there has been a rapid increase in the number of young team members in recent years. The Shanghai Games water polo competition last year saw a historical high in participation, with over 300 young and adolescent athletes from more than 30 teams, indicating a positive trend towards the popularity of water polo in the city.
The rise in participation has led to the creation of the Shanghai Water Polo League in addition to the annual Youth Water Polo Championship. The league features professional groups including men’s and women’s water polo professional teams, as well as amateur sports school and club groups.
The growing popularity of water polo can be attributed to the increasing focus on swimming as a basic skill for children in Shanghai. With swimming listed as an optional subject for physical education in the high school entrance examination and some districts making it a compulsory course for primary and secondary school students, more children are mastering swimming skills and seeking new water-based activities, leading to the attraction of water polo in swimming clubs.
The Shanghai Water Polo Association has been instrumental in promoting the sport by organizing training for swimming clubs to transition into water polo teaching and employing retired professional athletes as part-time coaches. This concerted effort has helped introduce water polo to children who have mastered swimming, offering them a new and exciting water sport to engage in.
Zhang Liang emphasized the positive impact of water polo on children, citing its ability to cultivate unity and cooperation, factors that are appreciated by both children and their parents. As a result, water polo is on its way to reaching a wider audience in China, with cities like Guangdong and Sichuan also witnessing an increase in participation.
While water polo may still be considered an unpopular sport in China, the efforts to promote and introduce it to children have shown promising results. As more parents and children become aware of the sport, the endless charm and positive significance of water polo in enhancing physical and mental growth are becoming increasingly recognized.