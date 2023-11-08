Home » write a title for this article The Venezuelan Eduardo Rodríguez could throw with a new team the next season. Rodríguez He was one of the best left-handed starting pitchers in the Major Leagues this year. Con Detroit Tigers He finished the 2023 contest with a 13-9 record and a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts. In 152.2 innings he pitched The left handed The 30-year-old allowed only 128 hits and fanned 143 opponents. Opponents hit him for a .227 average. As was known days ago, Eduardo Rodríguez He is already part of the free agent market this offseason. Since he opted out of the remaining three years of his contract with the Detroit Tigers. It may interest you: After 44 years: Freddie Freeman TIES Carew and Rose’s MARK According to a recent publication by MLB.com, Rodríguez and his agent Gene Mato will seek to improve the $49 million for three years that remain on the five-year, $77 million contract he signed with the feline franchise in 2021. Since last November 7, Eduardo Rodríguez is available to sign with any team According to Jon Morosi (MLB.com and MLB Network), his own Rodríguez informed teams that he has no geographic restrictions in free agency. Sets like Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are looking for starting pitchers at all costs. The Venezuelan is a good option. Right now those most interested in the services of Eduardo Rodriguez could be Los Angeles Dodgers. Well, they were already close to having him in their rotation through a trade before the deadline. If they finally take it Los Angeles DodgersHe would be a great acquisition for this club. From 2015 to 2021 he pitched for the Boston Red Sox and from 2022 he did so with the Tigers. For life, in eight seasons in MLB, Rodríguez exhibits a record of 82-53. A 4.03 ERA in 202 appearances (196 starts).
Venezuelan pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez looking to join new team for next season

Eduardo Rodríguez, one of the top left-handed starting pitchers in the Major Leagues, is set to hit the free agent market this offseason. The 30-year-old finished the 2023 season with the Detroit Tigers with a 13-9 record and a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts, allowing only 128 hits and striking out 143 opponents in 152.2 innings.

Rodríguez opted out of the remaining three years of his contract with the Tigers, seeking to improve the $49 million for three years that remain on the five-year, $77 million deal he signed with the team in 2021. Since November 7, he has been available to sign with any team, with no geographic restrictions in free agency.

According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are looking at Rodríguez as a potential addition to their rotations. The Dodgers, in particular, are reported to be the most interested in acquiring his services, as they were close to trading for him before the deadline.

With a career record of 82-53 and a 4.03 ERA in 202 appearances, Rodríguez has established himself as a solid starting pitcher in the MLB. Wherever he ends up next season, he is sure to be a valuable addition to any team.

