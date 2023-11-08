write a title for this article

The Venezuelan Eduardo Rodríguez could throw with a new team the next season.

Rodríguez He was one of the best left-handed starting pitchers in the Major Leagues this year.

Con Detroit Tigers He finished the 2023 contest with a 13-9 record and a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts.

In 152.2 innings he pitched The left handed The 30-year-old allowed only 128 hits and fanned 143 opponents. Opponents hit him for a .227 average.

As was known days ago, Eduardo Rodríguez He is already part of the free agent market this offseason.

Since he opted out of the remaining three years of his contract with the Detroit Tigers.

According to a recent publication by MLB.com, Rodríguez and his agent Gene Mato will seek to improve the $49 million for three years that remain on the five-year, $77 million contract he signed with the feline franchise in 2021.

Since last November 7, Eduardo Rodríguez is available to sign with any team

According to Jon Morosi (MLB.com and MLB Network), his own Rodríguez informed teams that he has no geographic restrictions in free agency.

Sets like Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are looking for starting pitchers at all costs. The Venezuelan is a good option.

Right now those most interested in the services of Eduardo Rodriguez could be Los Angeles Dodgers.

Well, they were already close to having him in their rotation through a trade before the deadline.

If they finally take it Los Angeles DodgersHe would be a great acquisition for this club.

From 2015 to 2021 he pitched for the Boston Red Sox and from 2022 he did so with the Tigers.

For life, in eight seasons in MLB, Rodríguez exhibits a record of 82-53. A 4.03 ERA in 202 appearances (196 starts).