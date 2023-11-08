Venezuelan pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez looking to join new team for next season
Eduardo Rodríguez, one of the top left-handed starting pitchers in the Major Leagues, is set to hit the free agent market this offseason. The 30-year-old finished the 2023 season with the Detroit Tigers with a 13-9 record and a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts, allowing only 128 hits and striking out 143 opponents in 152.2 innings.
Rodríguez opted out of the remaining three years of his contract with the Tigers, seeking to improve the $49 million for three years that remain on the five-year, $77 million deal he signed with the team in 2021. Since November 7, he has been available to sign with any team, with no geographic restrictions in free agency.
According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are looking at Rodríguez as a potential addition to their rotations. The Dodgers, in particular, are reported to be the most interested in acquiring his services, as they were close to trading for him before the deadline.
With a career record of 82-53 and a 4.03 ERA in 202 appearances, Rodríguez has established himself as a solid starting pitcher in the MLB. Wherever he ends up next season, he is sure to be a valuable addition to any team.