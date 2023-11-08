Venezuelan baseball player Luis Arraez played a vital role in the Miami Marlins’ journey to the Wild Card in the postseason. Although the team couldn’t overcome the Philadelphia Phillies, Arraez’s impact was undeniable.
During the regular season, Arraez had an impressive .354 average with 203 hits, 71 runs, 10 home runs, 3 stolen bases, and 69 RBIs. In the postseason, he had limited at-bats and only connected with one hit.
After the season, Arraez was seen enjoying sporting events, including NBA games and the LIDOM. The Venezuelan player recently reappeared in a video supporting fellow player Nelson Cruz in the Dominican Republic.
In the video, Arraez expressed his appreciation for Cruz and also thanked his coach from the Minnesota Twins, Edgar Valera, for his support during rehabilitation. He also sent a special message to his countryman Ronald Acuña Jr. and the people of Venezuela.
Arraez’s presence in the Dominican Republic serves as a symbol of support and gratitude for the influential figures in his career. This video provided a glimpse into Arraez’s gratitude and appreciation for his teammates and coaches.