Tickets for barrier-free seats for the Hangzhou Asian Games will be sold from September 15. Volunteers will provide admission guidance and other services
CCTV • 2023-08-27 21:31:51 •
CCTV News: The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8. As of August 26, tickets for the Hangzhou Asian Games sports competitions have been put on sale in 5 batches with a total of 50 items. E-sports events are sold to the public through lottery registration. The results of the lottery for 26 registration sessions for 7 sub-events were announced on August 25.
In addition to the online ticketing channels, from August 23, the ticket booths and official ticketing service outlets of the competition venues will be opened one after another, providing offline ticketing, paper ticket exchange and ticket consulting services for the audience, sharing with the online ticketing channels Available stock. It is understood that the 30 events of the Hangzhou Asian Games, including table tennis, badminton, swimming, diving, and tennis, have all been sold out.
At 18:00 on August 23, the resale and transfer service of e-tickets for sports games was officially launched. Head over to the resale section to inquire about buying.
Tickets for accessible seats will be sold to the public starting September 15
In addition, from September 15th, the Hangzhou Asian Games will sell tickets for barrier-free seats to the public. The barrier-free seat area is an exclusive viewing area for spectators using wheelchairs, without seats. Spectators with special needs can purchase barrier-free seat tickets, and then watch the game in the corresponding barrier-free seat area after entering the stadium with the ticket. Venue volunteers will provide admission guidance and other services for the above-mentioned people.
