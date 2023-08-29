Home » write a title for this article Tickets for barrier-free seats for the Hangzhou Asian Games will be sold from September 15. Volunteers will provide admission guidance and other services CCTV • 2023-08-27 21:31:51 • CCTV News: The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8. As of August 26, tickets for the Hangzhou Asian Games sports competitions have been put on sale in 5 batches with a total of 50 items. E-sports events are sold to the public through lottery registration. The results of the lottery for 26 registration sessions for 7 sub-events were announced on August 25.In addition to the online ticketing channels, from August 23, the ticket booths and official ticketing service outlets of the competition venues will be opened one after another, providing offline ticketing, paper ticket exchange and ticket consulting services for the audience, sharing with the online ticketing channels Available stock. It is understood that the 30 events of the Hangzhou Asian Games, including table tennis, badminton, swimming, diving, and tennis, have all been sold out.At 18:00 on August 23, the resale and transfer service of e-tickets for sports games was officially launched. Head over to the resale section to inquire about buying.Tickets for accessible seats will be sold to the public starting September 15In addition, from September 15th, the Hangzhou Asian Games will sell tickets for barrier-free seats to the public. The barrier-free seat area is an exclusive viewing area for spectators using wheelchairs, without seats. Spectators with special needs can purchase barrier-free seat tickets, and then watch the game in the corresponding barrier-free seat area after entering the stadium with the ticket. Venue volunteers will provide admission guidance and other services for the above-mentioned people.
Sports

write a title for this article

Tickets for barrier-free seats for the Hangzhou Asian Games will be sold from September 15. Volunteers will provide admission guidance and other services

CCTV • 2023-08-27 21:31:51 •

CCTV News: The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8. As of August 26, tickets for the Hangzhou Asian Games sports competitions have been put on sale in 5 batches with a total of 50 items. E-sports events are sold to the public through lottery registration. The results of the lottery for 26 registration sessions for 7 sub-events were announced on August 25.

In addition to the online ticketing channels, from August 23, the ticket booths and official ticketing service outlets of the competition venues will be opened one after another, providing offline ticketing, paper ticket exchange and ticket consulting services for the audience, sharing with the online ticketing channels Available stock. It is understood that the 30 events of the Hangzhou Asian Games, including table tennis, badminton, swimming, diving, and tennis, have all been sold out.
At 18:00 on August 23, the resale and transfer service of e-tickets for sports games was officially launched. Head over to the resale section to inquire about buying.

Tickets for accessible seats will be sold to the public starting September 15

In addition, from September 15th, the Hangzhou Asian Games will sell tickets for barrier-free seats to the public. The barrier-free seat area is an exclusive viewing area for spectators using wheelchairs, without seats. Spectators with special needs can purchase barrier-free seat tickets, and then watch the game in the corresponding barrier-free seat area after entering the stadium with the ticket. Venue volunteers will provide admission guidance and other services for the above-mentioned people.

by admin

Create a news article using this content

Tickets for barrier-free seats for the Hangzhou Asian Games will be sold from September 15. Volunteers will provide admission guidance and other services

CCTV • 2023-08-27 21:31:51 •

CCTV News: The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8. As of August 26, tickets for the Hangzhou Asian Games sports competitions have been put on sale in 5 batches with a total of 50 items. E-sports events are sold to the public through lottery registration. The results of the lottery for 26 registration sessions for 7 sub-events were announced on August 25.

In addition to the online ticketing channels, from August 23, the ticket booths and official ticketing service outlets of the competition venues will be opened one after another, providing offline ticketing, paper ticket exchange and ticket consulting services for the audience, sharing with the online ticketing channels Available stock. It is understood that the 30 events of the Hangzhou Asian Games, including table tennis, badminton, swimming, diving, and tennis, have all been sold out.
At 18:00 on August 23, the resale and transfer service of e-tickets for sports games was officially launched. Head over to the resale section to inquire about buying.

Tickets for accessible seats will be sold to the public starting September 15

In addition, from September 15th, the Hangzhou Asian Games will sell tickets for barrier-free seats to the public. The barrier-free seat area is an exclusive viewing area for spectators using wheelchairs, without seats. Spectators with special needs can purchase barrier-free seat tickets, and then watch the game in the corresponding barrier-free seat area after entering the stadium with the ticket. Venue volunteers will provide admission guidance and other services for the above-mentioned people.

See also  Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla's madness: Berardi kicks, red card and penalty. Photo

.

You may also like

Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann end their conflict

Serbia Dominates Puerto Rico for Second Victory in...

the rossoblù coach on the denied penalty –...

Czech Republic – Ukraine 3:2, Five-set drama with...

Jordan Wicks Shines in MLB Debut, Securing Win...

Vinicius is also out for several weeks at...

Rangers Lose AL West’s No. 1 Seed After...

Agreement reached with Chelsea: Lukaku to Roma

Real Madrid Women’s Team Announces Squad for Mexico...

Saudi also buys Mancini, do we all have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy