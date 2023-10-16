Title: Hefei Schools Promote Sports Activities to Enhance Education and Physical Fitness
Hefei Qingnian Road Primary School Education Group has recently organized a series of themed activities to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. These activities aim to actively promote quality education, enhance students’ physical fitness, and promote the healthy development of school sports work.
On October 13th, Hefei Qingnian Road Education Group Yungu Road Primary School held the opening ceremony of the 10th Sports Festival and Track and Field Games for the fall of 2023. The event, themed “Exercising Everyday Skills to Strengthen the Country and You Are a Good Young Man,” showcased young players from various school sports teams, including basketball, aerobics, roller skating, and drum and bugle. The teachers, students, and parent volunteers were all in high spirits, creating a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere on the school grounds.
Similarly, Hefei Huanghe Road Primary School also held the opening ceremony of the 2023 Sports Festival and the first swimming competition on the same day. More than 100 participants took part in the swimming competition, competing in freestyle and breaststroke events. The young athletes demonstrated their skills and passion in the water, creating a thrilling and dynamic water sports spectacle.
Another event, the 11th “Sunshine Sports, Wonderful Blooms” Sports Festival, officially commenced on the same day at Qingnian Road Campus. The festival aimed to enhance the effectiveness of school sports work, ignite and maintain students’ interest in sports, and improve their physical health. This festival provided an opportunity for students to fall in love with the activity of sunshine sports.
In a bid to further inspire the sports potential of young people, the Ginkgo Garden Campus of Qingnian Road Primary School invited national martial arts and Sanda champions, Zhang Junyong and Deng Xuexu, as well as Asian Games champion and track and field record holder, Wang Chunyu, to share their stories of hard work and success with the students. This interaction with champion athletes aimed to motivate and encourage the students to pursue their sports dreams.
These activities reflect the commitment and dedication of Hefei schools in promoting quality education and physical fitness for their students. By organizing sports festivals and inviting champion athletes as role models, the schools aim to inspire and motivate students to actively participate in sports and lead a healthy lifestyle.
