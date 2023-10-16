Home » write a title for this article Time: 2023-10-16 16:43 In order to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, actively promote quality education, enhance students’ physical fitness, and promote the healthy development of school sports work, recently, the campuses of Hefei Qingnian Road Primary School Education Group have actively carried out “Exercise skills every day to strengthen the country and make me good” “Youth” series of themed activities.On the morning of October 13th, Hefei Qingnian Road Education Group Yungu Road Primary School ushered in the opening ceremony of the 10th Sports Festival and Track and Field Games in the fall of 2023, “Exercising Everyday Skills to Strengthen the Country and You Are a Good Young Man.” On the green field, young players from the school basketball team, aerobics team, roller skating team, and drum and bugle team made a brilliant appearance, bringing a wonderful display to all the teachers and students. A phalanx of parent volunteers also came to ensure the smooth holding of this sports meeting. The teachers and students were all in high spirits, showing the colorful campus life with full enthusiasm and high spirit.Hefei Huanghe Road Primary School held the opening ceremony of the 2023 Sports Festival and the first swimming competition on the afternoon of October 13. More than 100 people participated in this swimming competition, divided into male and female groups according to grade, and the events were divided into two categories: freestyle and breaststroke. There are 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, 25-meter board freestyle, 4*25-meter breaststroke relay and other events. As the referee’s whistle sounded, the young athletes were like dragons entering the water, and like flying fish galloping, performing breaststroke and freestyle in turn. Entering the water, paddling, inhaling, kicking, you are chasing each other in the swimming track, the waves are rolling, and the speed and passion are staged.On the afternoon of October 13, the 11th “Sunshine Sports, Wonderful Blooms” Sports Festival of Qingnian Road Campus of Hefei Qingnian Road Primary School Education Group officially opened. This sports festival aims to further enhance the pertinence and effectiveness of school sports work, stimulate and maintain students’ interest in sports, improve students’ physical health, and make students truly fall in love with the activity of sunshine sports.In order to further carry out campus exchanges through champion athletes and use the power of role models to awaken the sports potential of young people, on October 13, the team building day, the Ginkgo Garden Campus of Qingnian Road Primary School in Hefei City invited the national martial arts Sanda champion, Guangzhou Asian Games champion Zhang Junyong, and Anhui Normal University University associate professor, Asian Games women’s 800-meter track and field champion, Asian women’s 800-meter track and field record holder, the only Asian women’s 800-meter track and field athlete to run into the Olympics and win fifth place, the first Asian record-holder Wang Chunyu, and national martial arts champion Deng Xuexu , national Sanda champion Zou Xuelei walked into the campus and carried out a series of activities to tell the children the stories of hard work in the competition. Copyright and Disclaimer:① For articles and pictures from various media affiliated to Anhui New Media Group, the source must be indicated when reprinting is authorized, such as Zhongan Online, Zhongan Online Education, etc. ②The purpose of reprinting other media manuscripts on this website is to convey more information. Such manuscripts do not represent the views of this website. The copyright of the article belongs to the original author, and the content is the author’s personal opinion. This website only provides reference and does not constitute any investment and application advice. . If the reprinted manuscript or picture involves your copyright or other issues, please contact this website within 30 days. This website will handle it properly in accordance with relevant national laws and regulations and delete the content as soon as possible! This website also does not assume any legal responsibility.
Time: 2023-10-16 16:43

In order to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, actively promote quality education, enhance students’ physical fitness, and promote the healthy development of school sports work, recently, the campuses of Hefei Qingnian Road Primary School Education Group have actively carried out “Exercise skills every day to strengthen the country and make me good” “Youth” series of themed activities.

On the morning of October 13th, Hefei Qingnian Road Education Group Yungu Road Primary School ushered in the opening ceremony of the 10th Sports Festival and Track and Field Games in the fall of 2023, “Exercising Everyday Skills to Strengthen the Country and You Are a Good Young Man.” On the green field, young players from the school basketball team, aerobics team, roller skating team, and drum and bugle team made a brilliant appearance, bringing a wonderful display to all the teachers and students. A phalanx of parent volunteers also came to ensure the smooth holding of this sports meeting. The teachers and students were all in high spirits, showing the colorful campus life with full enthusiasm and high spirit.

Hefei Huanghe Road Primary School held the opening ceremony of the 2023 Sports Festival and the first swimming competition on the afternoon of October 13. More than 100 people participated in this swimming competition, divided into male and female groups according to grade, and the events were divided into two categories: freestyle and breaststroke. There are 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, 25-meter board freestyle, 4*25-meter breaststroke relay and other events. As the referee’s whistle sounded, the young athletes were like dragons entering the water, and like flying fish galloping, performing breaststroke and freestyle in turn. Entering the water, paddling, inhaling, kicking, you are chasing each other in the swimming track, the waves are rolling, and the speed and passion are staged.

On the afternoon of October 13, the 11th “Sunshine Sports, Wonderful Blooms” Sports Festival of Qingnian Road Campus of Hefei Qingnian Road Primary School Education Group officially opened. This sports festival aims to further enhance the pertinence and effectiveness of school sports work, stimulate and maintain students’ interest in sports, improve students’ physical health, and make students truly fall in love with the activity of sunshine sports.

In order to further carry out campus exchanges through champion athletes and use the power of role models to awaken the sports potential of young people, on October 13, the team building day, the Ginkgo Garden Campus of Qingnian Road Primary School in Hefei City invited the national martial arts Sanda champion, Guangzhou Asian Games champion Zhang Junyong, and Anhui Normal University University associate professor, Asian Games women’s 800-meter track and field champion, Asian women’s 800-meter track and field record holder, the only Asian women’s 800-meter track and field athlete to run into the Olympics and win fifth place, the first Asian record-holder Wang Chunyu, and national martial arts champion Deng Xuexu , national Sanda champion Zou Xuelei walked into the campus and carried out a series of activities to tell the children the stories of hard work in the competition.

Title: Hefei Schools Promote Sports Activities to Enhance Education and Physical Fitness

Date: October 16, 2023

Hefei Qingnian Road Primary School Education Group has recently organized a series of themed activities to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. These activities aim to actively promote quality education, enhance students’ physical fitness, and promote the healthy development of school sports work.

On October 13th, Hefei Qingnian Road Education Group Yungu Road Primary School held the opening ceremony of the 10th Sports Festival and Track and Field Games for the fall of 2023. The event, themed “Exercising Everyday Skills to Strengthen the Country and You Are a Good Young Man,” showcased young players from various school sports teams, including basketball, aerobics, roller skating, and drum and bugle. The teachers, students, and parent volunteers were all in high spirits, creating a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere on the school grounds.

Similarly, Hefei Huanghe Road Primary School also held the opening ceremony of the 2023 Sports Festival and the first swimming competition on the same day. More than 100 participants took part in the swimming competition, competing in freestyle and breaststroke events. The young athletes demonstrated their skills and passion in the water, creating a thrilling and dynamic water sports spectacle.

Another event, the 11th “Sunshine Sports, Wonderful Blooms” Sports Festival, officially commenced on the same day at Qingnian Road Campus. The festival aimed to enhance the effectiveness of school sports work, ignite and maintain students’ interest in sports, and improve their physical health. This festival provided an opportunity for students to fall in love with the activity of sunshine sports.

In a bid to further inspire the sports potential of young people, the Ginkgo Garden Campus of Qingnian Road Primary School invited national martial arts and Sanda champions, Zhang Junyong and Deng Xuexu, as well as Asian Games champion and track and field record holder, Wang Chunyu, to share their stories of hard work and success with the students. This interaction with champion athletes aimed to motivate and encourage the students to pursue their sports dreams.

These activities reflect the commitment and dedication of Hefei schools in promoting quality education and physical fitness for their students. By organizing sports festivals and inviting champion athletes as role models, the schools aim to inspire and motivate students to actively participate in sports and lead a healthy lifestyle.

