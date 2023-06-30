Home » write a title for this article Xie Zhenye, the finalist of the National Athletics Championships, won the men’s 200m with his best result of the season The 2023 National Athletics Championships, World Championships and Asian Games trials will end on the 29th. Zhejiang star Xie Zhenye won the men’s 200m final with a time of 20.49 seconds and created his best result of the season.So far, Xie Zhenye has won the men’s 100m and 200m double championships in this event. He bluntly said that both events have the potential to continue to improve. “The 200-meter preliminaries were not very comfortable. The finals mainly adjusted the rhythm. I didn’t expect to be able to run a very good result. Many places can continue to be adjusted.” For the 100 meters, he said that he would be ready to open 10 seconds again at any time Mark.On the same day, gold medals for several projects were also decided. Tibet’s Zhaxi Tsering won the men’s 10,000-meter hurdles and won another gold after the men’s 3,000-meter hurdles; the women’s 10,000-meter champion went to Hebei player Li Yaxuan. Guangxi player Liu Dezhu and Zhejiang player Rao Xinyu won the men’s and women’s 800m first place respectively. The men’s hammer and shot put champions belonged to Jiangsu’s Wang Qi and Liaoning’s Liu Yang respectively. The women’s pole vault, triple jump and hammer throw gold medals were won by Anhui’s Niu Chunge, Guangdong’s Zeng Rui and Shaanxi’s Wang Zheng respectively. Hunan’s Huang Guifen won the women’s 200m. Zhu Shenglong from Hubei and Wu Yanni from Sichuan were crowned men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 100m hurdles respectively. Sun Qihao from Jiangsu and Liu Jingyi from Zhejiang won the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon championships respectively.The Fujian team and the Zhejiang team won the men’s and women’s 4X100m relay championships respectively, and the Shandong team and the Guangdong team ranked first in the men’s and women’s 4X400m relay.After the game, Tian Xiaojun, vice chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, believed that this event tested the training results of the first half of the year, and the performance of top athletes in each event met expectations, and many athletes created personal or season personal best results. “In the women’s throwing event, Gong Lijiao and Feng Bin threw the second best results in the world in the season; in the men’s jumping event, Zhu Yaming’s results ranked fifth in the world this season, and Wang Jianan ranked ninth in the world; in the track competition, Xie Zhenye’s men’s 100 meters 10 seconds 09 is also a good performance; Shi Yuhao, who came back from injury, won silver medals in the men’s 100 meters and long jump, which laid a good foundation for the upcoming international competition.”Tian Xiaojun said that this competition will produce the national track and field team’s preliminary list for the World Championships and Asian Games, and the national team will enter the sprint stage of preparing for the Asian Championships, World Championships and Asian Games. On the 30th, the 4X100m relay team will take the lead in going to Kazakhstan to participate in an IAAF Bronze Label event, striving to gain more points for the World Championships.
Sports

write a title for this article Xie Zhenye, the finalist of the National Athletics Championships, won the men’s 200m with his best result of the season

The 2023 National Athletics Championships, World Championships and Asian Games trials will end on the 29th. Zhejiang star Xie Zhenye won the men’s 200m final with a time of 20.49 seconds and created his best result of the season.

So far, Xie Zhenye has won the men’s 100m and 200m double championships in this event. He bluntly said that both events have the potential to continue to improve. “The 200-meter preliminaries were not very comfortable. The finals mainly adjusted the rhythm. I didn’t expect to be able to run a very good result. Many places can continue to be adjusted.” For the 100 meters, he said that he would be ready to open 10 seconds again at any time Mark.

On the same day, gold medals for several projects were also decided. Tibet’s Zhaxi Tsering won the men’s 10,000-meter hurdles and won another gold after the men’s 3,000-meter hurdles; the women’s 10,000-meter champion went to Hebei player Li Yaxuan. Guangxi player Liu Dezhu and Zhejiang player Rao Xinyu won the men’s and women’s 800m first place respectively. The men’s hammer and shot put champions belonged to Jiangsu’s Wang Qi and Liaoning’s Liu Yang respectively. The women’s pole vault, triple jump and hammer throw gold medals were won by Anhui’s Niu Chunge, Guangdong’s Zeng Rui and Shaanxi’s Wang Zheng respectively. Hunan’s Huang Guifen won the women’s 200m. Zhu Shenglong from Hubei and Wu Yanni from Sichuan were crowned men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 100m hurdles respectively. Sun Qihao from Jiangsu and Liu Jingyi from Zhejiang won the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon championships respectively.

The Fujian team and the Zhejiang team won the men’s and women’s 4X100m relay championships respectively, and the Shandong team and the Guangdong team ranked first in the men’s and women’s 4X400m relay.

After the game, Tian Xiaojun, vice chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, believed that this event tested the training results of the first half of the year, and the performance of top athletes in each event met expectations, and many athletes created personal or season personal best results. “In the women’s throwing event, Gong Lijiao and Feng Bin threw the second best results in the world in the season; in the men’s jumping event, Zhu Yaming’s results ranked fifth in the world this season, and Wang Jianan ranked ninth in the world; in the track competition, Xie Zhenye’s men’s 100 meters 10 seconds 09 is also a good performance; Shi Yuhao, who came back from injury, won silver medals in the men’s 100 meters and long jump, which laid a good foundation for the upcoming international competition.”

Tian Xiaojun said that this competition will produce the national track and field team’s preliminary list for the World Championships and Asian Games, and the national team will enter the sprint stage of preparing for the Asian Championships, World Championships and Asian Games. On the 30th, the 4X100m relay team will take the lead in going to Kazakhstan to participate in an IAAF Bronze Label event, striving to gain more points for the World Championships.

by admin

Xie Zhenye, the finalist of the National Athletics Championships, has achieved his best result of the season by winning the men’s 200m final. The event, which is also the World Championships and Asian Games trials, will conclude on the 29th of this month.

With a time of 20.49 seconds, Zhejiang star Xie Zhenye clinched victory in the men’s 200m final, showcasing his exceptional form. This win adds to his previous success in the men’s 100m event, securing him the double championships.

Reflecting on his performance, Xie Zhenye expressed his belief that he can further improve in both the 100m and 200m events. He admitted that the 200m preliminaries were not comfortable, but he was able to adjust his rhythm in the final to achieve an unexpectedly outstanding result. Xie Zhenye also confidently stated that he is prepared to achieve another sub-10-second mark in the 100m event at any time.

Alongside Xie Zhenye’s victory, several other athletes also claimed gold medals in various events. Zhaxi Tsering from Tibet won the men’s 10,000-meter hurdles, adding to his previous victory in the men’s 3,000-meter hurdles. Hebei player Li Yaxuan secured the women’s 10,000-meter championship, while Liu Dezhu from Guangxi and Rao Xinyu from Zhejiang emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s 800m events respectively. Wang Qi from Jiangsu and Liu Yang from Liaoning claimed the men’s hammer and shot put championships, while Niu Chunge from Anhui, Zeng Rui from Guangdong, and Wang Zheng from Shaanxi won the women’s pole vault, triple jump, and hammer throw gold medals respectively. Huang Guifen from Hunan triumphed in the women’s 200m event. Zhu Shenglong from Hubei and Wu Yanni from Sichuan were crowned the men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 100m hurdles champions respectively. Sun Qihao from Jiangsu and Liu Jingyi from Zhejiang emerged victorious in the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon championships respectively.

The Fujian team and the Zhejiang team stood out by winning the men’s and women’s 4X100m relay championships respectively. Similarly, the Shandong team and the Guangdong team secured first place in the men’s and women’s 4X400m relay.

See also  Germani Brescia resisted the return of Cedevita and prevailed 84-82

After the competition, Tian Xiaojun, vice chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, commended the athletes for their impressive performances, noting that many individuals achieved personal bests or season-best results. In particular, Gong Lijiao and Feng Bin achieved the second-best results of the season in the women’s throwing events, while Zhu Yaming and Wang Jianan secured fifth and ninth positions respectively in the men’s jumping events globally. Additionally, Xie Zhenye’s performance in the men’s 100m event, clocking in at 10.09 seconds, was highly commendable. Tian Xiaojun also acknowledged Shi Yuhao’s commendable silver medal placements in the men’s 100m and long jump events, considering his comeback from injury. This achievement sets a solid foundation for the upcoming international competitions.

Looking ahead, Tian Xiaojun stated that the competition will determine the preliminary list for the national track and field team participating in the World Championships and Asian Games. The national team will subsequently enter the sprint stage of preparation for the Asian Championships, World Championships, and Asian Games. Additionally, the 4X100m relay team will be the first to participate in an IAAF Bronze Label event in Kazakhstan on the 30th, striving to secure more points for the World Championships.

You may also like

Bertram Derthona, official farewell of Tyler Cain

Futsal Sparta lost the first league. The manager...

Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left...

Sturm loan Serrano from Atletico

Volleyball, Italy Canada 3-2, highlights of the Nations...

Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for...

Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football

The Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra targeted by...

Wimbledon 2023: Britain’s Billy Harris and Anna Brogan...

Harden has exercised his option for next NBA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy