Xie Zhenye, the finalist of the National Athletics Championships, has achieved his best result of the season by winning the men’s 200m final. The event, which is also the World Championships and Asian Games trials, will conclude on the 29th of this month.
With a time of 20.49 seconds, Zhejiang star Xie Zhenye clinched victory in the men’s 200m final, showcasing his exceptional form. This win adds to his previous success in the men’s 100m event, securing him the double championships.
Reflecting on his performance, Xie Zhenye expressed his belief that he can further improve in both the 100m and 200m events. He admitted that the 200m preliminaries were not comfortable, but he was able to adjust his rhythm in the final to achieve an unexpectedly outstanding result. Xie Zhenye also confidently stated that he is prepared to achieve another sub-10-second mark in the 100m event at any time.
Alongside Xie Zhenye’s victory, several other athletes also claimed gold medals in various events. Zhaxi Tsering from Tibet won the men’s 10,000-meter hurdles, adding to his previous victory in the men’s 3,000-meter hurdles. Hebei player Li Yaxuan secured the women’s 10,000-meter championship, while Liu Dezhu from Guangxi and Rao Xinyu from Zhejiang emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s 800m events respectively. Wang Qi from Jiangsu and Liu Yang from Liaoning claimed the men’s hammer and shot put championships, while Niu Chunge from Anhui, Zeng Rui from Guangdong, and Wang Zheng from Shaanxi won the women’s pole vault, triple jump, and hammer throw gold medals respectively. Huang Guifen from Hunan triumphed in the women’s 200m event. Zhu Shenglong from Hubei and Wu Yanni from Sichuan were crowned the men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 100m hurdles champions respectively. Sun Qihao from Jiangsu and Liu Jingyi from Zhejiang emerged victorious in the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon championships respectively.
The Fujian team and the Zhejiang team stood out by winning the men’s and women’s 4X100m relay championships respectively. Similarly, the Shandong team and the Guangdong team secured first place in the men’s and women’s 4X400m relay.
After the competition, Tian Xiaojun, vice chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, commended the athletes for their impressive performances, noting that many individuals achieved personal bests or season-best results. In particular, Gong Lijiao and Feng Bin achieved the second-best results of the season in the women’s throwing events, while Zhu Yaming and Wang Jianan secured fifth and ninth positions respectively in the men’s jumping events globally. Additionally, Xie Zhenye’s performance in the men’s 100m event, clocking in at 10.09 seconds, was highly commendable. Tian Xiaojun also acknowledged Shi Yuhao’s commendable silver medal placements in the men’s 100m and long jump events, considering his comeback from injury. This achievement sets a solid foundation for the upcoming international competitions.
Looking ahead, Tian Xiaojun stated that the competition will determine the preliminary list for the national track and field team participating in the World Championships and Asian Games. The national team will subsequently enter the sprint stage of preparation for the Asian Championships, World Championships, and Asian Games. Additionally, the 4X100m relay team will be the first to participate in an IAAF Bronze Label event in Kazakhstan on the 30th, striving to secure more points for the World Championships.