China Dominates Track and Field at Hangzhou Asian Games with Historic Results
October 6, Hangzhou – The track and field competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games concluded on October 5, with the Chinese team achieving an impressive 19 golds, 11 silvers, and 9 bronzes in 48 events. This placed China at the top of the medal table, continuing their reign as the overlord of Asian Games track and field, a position they have held since the 1986 Seoul Asian Games.
Historic Breakthroughs
The Chinese track and field team not only secured remarkable results at the Hangzhou Asian Games but also achieved historic breakthroughs in several events. He Jie, who set a national record earlier this season, won the men’s marathon gold medal with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 02 seconds. This is the first time the Chinese team has won the men’s marathon gold medal in the history of the Asian Games.
In addition, sprinters Ge Manqi and Xie Zhenye made history by winning the women’s and men’s 100-meter “Flying Battle” gold medals, respectively. This marked the first time Chinese athletes have won both the men’s and women’s 100m gold medals at the Asian Games, as well as the first time athletes from the same delegation have won both the men’s and women’s “Flying Man” championships.
Continued Advantages
Chinese track and field continued to showcase their traditional strengths in women’s walking and throwing events. They achieved a clean sweep in the men’s and women’s 20-kilometer walking races, as well as claiming victory in the mixed men’s and women’s 35-kilometer race walking team competition. Furthermore, Gong Lijiao secured her third consecutive Asian Games gold medal in women’s shot put, and Wang Zheng and Feng Bin won the women’s hammer throw and discus championships, respectively.
Maintaining Composure
While the Chinese team’s performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games is commendable, it is important to keep a level-headed perspective. In the past five Asian Games, China‘s track and field team has won between 12-15 gold medals in the discipline. While winning 19 gold medals is impressive, it is crucial to objectively analyze the “gold content” of the results and consider the developments and changes of competitors.
It is worth noting that Japan did not field its strongest lineup at the Hangzhou Asian Games, and their 2 golds, 7 silvers, and 8 bronzes do not fully reflect their current athletic prowess. Furthermore, India’s track and field team showcased promising results, winning 6 golds, 14 silvers, and 9 bronzes. If India continues to rise in track and field, they could become a formidable competitor to Chinese athletes, much like Japan.
Looking Forward
With less than ten months remaining until the Paris Olympics, the Chinese track and field team must make good use of their preparation time. They should focus on identifying shortcomings, addressing problems, and striving for even greater achievements in Paris.
As the Chinese team steps off the podium, it is clear that everything starts from scratch. The Hangzhou Asian Games can be seen as a confidence-building exercise, providing valuable lessons and insights for the Chinese track and field team as they prepare for the ultimate challenge of the Paris Olympics.
