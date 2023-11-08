Create a news article using this content
Drake’s love for basketball is well known. He has a private court at home and is also one of the owners of the NBA Toronto Raptors. With the official start of the new season, he not only created a new basketball series with Nike, but also hired Kevin Durant to perform ” NOCTA Basketball Collection”.
In the photo, Durant is wearing a Swarovski Velour Jacket and a light blue basketball suit, using a vacuum cleaner to clean a room littered with banknotes; in another picture, he is wearing Engineered Knit Tight and talking on the phone.
This series brings a variety of basketball clothing and equipment; the jacket part includes the waterproof Basketball Sideline Jacket and the loose Warmup Jacket. In addition to the LS Engineered Knit Base Layer Top tights made of engineered knitted materials, the tops are also available in black and water. Lightweight Basketball Jersey presented in blue; pants include Engineered Knit Tight, NOCTA Warmup Pant, Lightweight Basketball Shorts and 3-piece NOCTA underwear; there are also a variety of headbands, socks, basketballs and other equipment, making the whole The series is more complete.
The Drake x Nike NOCTA Basketball Collection is now available on the brand’s official website. Interested readers may wish to purchase it on their own.
