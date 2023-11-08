“Yes, of course we have always dialogued with medical unions and we will continue to do so.” Thus the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking on Sky tg24, he answers a question about his willingness to meet the medical unions after yesterday some unions proclaimed a strike for December 5th. “We are trying to intervene on the problems of Italian public health and in the budget law – he states – there are important signals, both for doctors and for citizens”.

On the issue of doctors’ pensions “I spoke almost daily with Minister Calderone and therefore there is every intention and interest in trying to review the law, which not only concerns doctors but also other public sector employees and so the government is working to find a solution”, says the Minister of Health.

“We are satisfied with the Minister of Health’s openness to dialogue, we await his summons, but the strike proclaimed for December 5th cannot be revoked without concrete signals and if we don’t move from words to deeds. We could revoke it only in the face of a concrete response to our requests and the requests are, first of all, the tax relief and increase in doctors’ salaries and concrete action on hiring and spending ceilings”. This was stated to ANSA Pierino Di Silverio, secretary of the hospital doctors union Anaao-Assomed, who proclaimed the strike together with the Cimo-Fesmed union. “There has always been a dialogue with Minister Schillaci, but probably – underlined Di Silverio – the problem is not the minister; in fact there are discrepancies between what the minister wants to do and the objective possibilities and will of the government. In the end maneuver there is very little of what is asked for”. According to the union leader, in fact, even the money that was put towards the contracts “has been parceled out, allocating it to the entire sector and risks being insufficient for everyone”. Instead, “we had asked for a political signal in terms of increases and tax relief, but this signal towards doctors did not arrive”. Furthermore, Guido Quici, president of Cimo-Fesmed, also underlines, “the emergency for pension cuts remains and there are contradictions in the various declarations made to date, we are awaiting clarification. There remain many issues to be clarified and to work on in a concrete way. Therefore , the strike remains.”

Compared to the risk of an early flight of doctors from the NHS following the planned cut in pensions“we have absolutely no interest in doctors – says Schillaci – retiring, especially in a delicate moment like this because for the next two-three years we are facing a pension humpso there would be many doctors reaching retirement age and we certainly don’t want to defund the NHS in this delicate moment.”

“I think we absolutely need to put an end to the token operators. How do we do it? First of all, by making the position in the NHS more attractive and we intend to exceed the spending ceiling, but many regions have not yet exceeded this ceiling, so if they want they can hire other doctors “, says Schillaci. “So it is not just an economic problem. We want the NHS – stated Schillaci – to return to being a point of reference for those who graduate in Medicine, making the NHS more attractive not only economically”.

On waiting lists, Schillaci observed that “they are full of useless tests and due to defensive medicine, which costs 10 billion euros a year. The work for the provision on the decriminalization of the medical act is progressing: the hearings in the commission are proceeding and I believe that in a definition with measures will be reached quickly. This measure on defensive medicine could be decisive because significant funds would be saved.”

Finally, talking about the end of liferegarding the latest news stories on the use of foreign countries to obtain euthanasia, the Minister of Health said that “it represents a fundamental ethical issue on which we will work as soon as possible and on which we have our ideas and will put them into action. It is a complex topic that I believe should be addressed with a multidisciplinary vision, a topic on which the government will certainly work with all the skills it has at its disposal.”