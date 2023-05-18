Wrong running shoes | 8 mistakes to avoid

It can happen that you buy the wrong running shoes. But unfortunately you only notice it when you’re running, and the money is already in the pockets of whoever sold them to you. At best you can buy another pair; at worst you have to make them go well until they are to be thrown away. In any case, if you are wearing running shoes that are not suitable for you, the problem arose at a precise moment: when you chose and bought them. And so let’s see the 8 most common mistakes to avoid when buying running shoes

Wrong running shoes: 8 mistakes you definitely made when you bought them

Have you ever bought running shoes without knowing what to look for? Have you ever bought a pair of running shoes only to realize a few weeks later that they were completely wrong for your feet? Running shoes are like any piece of clothing: You want to find a pair that is comfortable for you and allows you to run without having to think about them. But unlike clothing, running shoes are also a technical product. And if for a pair of jeans you can make them 1 cm shorter or longer, for running shoes even a small detail of the fastening, step by step, km after km, can become an unbearable annoyance. Since there are many things to consider to avoid buying the wrong running shoes, we have compiled this list of the eight most common mistakes people make when buying their first pairand advice to avoid them.

1. Not knowing which type of running shoe is best for your needs

If you don’t want to spend money on something that doesn’t suit your needs, the first thing you need to know is what type of running shoe is best for your needs. Even if you are an occasional runner who runs for fun, even if your maximum distance is 10 km, even if you don’t follow training tables or don’t look at the performances on Strava, it’s really not the case to take the first pair of running shoes what happens.

So here are some Questions to ask yourself before going shoe shopping:

What is the purpose of your shoes? Are you training for a marathon? Do you run to work every day? Are you training for a 5K?

How much support do you need in your shoes? Do you have a high arch or flat foot? Do your knees hurt when you run?

How much cushioning do you prefer in your running shoes? Do you prefer a soft ride or something firmer?

How much do you want to spend on a pair of shoes?

Answering these questions truthfully, or getting help to understand their meaning before doing so, can already put you on the right path to avoid making the wrong running shoes.

2. Buy shoes based on aesthetics alone

We get it: the eye also wants its part while you train. Fashion is important, but it shouldn’t be the only thing to consider when buying a running shoe.

Running shoes are designed to protect your feet and joints and help you achieve your goalswhether it’s running a marathon or getting out the door for a run. If you shop for fashion alone, you risk ending up with shoes that don’t offer the support and protection you need, potentially leading to future injuries.

When you buy a running shoe, think about how the shoe will look on your feet. Will it fit comfortably? Will it support the ankle? Will it provide enough cushioning for your stride? Try to answer these questions before buying shoes based on looks alone.

3. Buy shoes based on price rather than comfort

While price is often a good indicator of quality, it’s not the only factor. Neither one way nor the other. That is, it is often thought that the more expensive shoes are, the better, and the cheaper they are, the less quality they are. However, whether something costs a lot or a little isn’t the only indicator as to whether or not it may be the right shoe for you.

It is possible to find a great pair of running shoes for 50 euros as well as regret a pair that cost 200 euros. And vice versa, of course.

True that basically, in technical sports products, quality comes at a priceHowever, it is always better to spend your money wisely and buy running shoes that suit you instead of more expensive ones.

4. Don’t measure your foot and guess what size to buy

If you want to buy a brand new pair of running shoes, you have to first determine the size and shape of your foot. And the best measurement you can and should know about your foot is the add in cm. Then it may make sense to also know the width and the volume (which is the height of the foot with respect to the upper). Unfortunately many people choose the size closest to what they find, or they buy the same size despite changing the brand or modelending up with blisters and other problems when they start wearing them.

If you don’t know how to measure your feet, ask someone in store for help or find an online guide to walk you through this process. Once you have determined the size of shoes you need, try them on before buying to make sure they fit correctly.

We repeat it because it is important: the size, or measure, or number, is not always the same. One brand’s 9 does not match another brand’s 9. Different brands use different measurements to determine shoe sizes, but always indicate the length (inside the upper) of the shoe in cm. So at the time of purchase it is necessary to check with your brand that the shoes fit correctly.

5. Buying running shoes at the wrong time of day

If you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes, it might be tempting to head to the athletic store early in the morning. But don’t!

Il best time to purchase footwear is at the end of the day. Feet start to swell in the morning and continue to swell until around 4pm, so if you buy new trainers during the day, chances are they won’t fit in them when you get home (and even if they fit now, they probably won’t). they will enter more a few hours later).

It is therefore better to wait for the evening, when the feet have reached the maximum size of the dayto try on running shoes.

6. Assume that all running shoes are the same

AND one of the most common mistakes people make when looking for a new pair of running shoes. But think about it: running shoes have different purposes and needs.

Some running shoes are designed for road running, while others are specifically designed for trail running or other types of terrain. If you walk into a store and see a pair of stability-neutral running shoes, don’t assume they’ll perform just as well on asphalt as they do on dirt trails, or even if you’ve never done trail running before!

When shopping for running shoes, it’s essential to choose a pair that fits your feet, supports the way you run, and is comfortable.

7. Not considering the basic characteristics of the shoes

When shopping for running shoes, it can be tempting to focus on the style or color of the shoe and ignore the crucial features.

But the truth is that you should only buy a pair of running shoes if they are comfortable and supportive enough to help prevent injurywhile allowing you to perform your workout correctly.

There are many essential features to take into considerationFor example:

Arch and ankle support

Pronation control

Cushioning and impact absorption

Height difference from heel to toe

Even seemingly insignificant details, like a shoe’s tongue and its lacing system, can affect performance. When buying a pair of shoes, it is essential to compare the various characteristics to make an informed decision.

8. Not reading shoe reviews before buying them

If you buy a running shoe, also hear a different bell than what the seller is telling you. It would be better to read the reviews of the shoe or shoes that interest you. There are many websites and online communities where runners can talk about their favorite brands and models. These reviews are often helpful because they contain information that a sales associate might need more time to communicate.

This is especially true if you’re shopping online, because it may not be possible to tell what kind of fit or level of comfort you’ll get from a shoe just by looking at it. Read other people’s experiences with shoes and try to figure out what they liked or disliked.

For example, if someone says their feet hurt after wearing shoes for a few days, it could mean that the shoe isn’t right for their particular foot type or needs.

READ ALSO: Comfortable running shoes are the best money can buy

In conclusion

Definitely, if you have made any of the above mistakes, don’t worry, it happened to everyone! But now with these 8 tips the possibility of buying the wrong running shoes will be reduced more and more.

READ ALSO: What are the right running shoes to choose?

Photo by Rob Wilson / Michael A Amutio

Advertising