WSG Tirol is fighting for a premiere win against Sturm

The whole of Wattens is keeping their fingers crossed for Austria Lustenau and Rapid on Sunday. In the race to qualify for the championship group in the Admiral Bundesliga, WSG Tirol needs a slip from the competition and has to complete its own task with a win. The latter suggestion alone is difficult enough, as Puntigamer Sturm Graz, Austria’s second force and a “nemesis” of the Tyroleans, is making a guest appearance in Innsbruck’s Tivoli.

