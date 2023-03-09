Chelsea won the 2021-22 Women’s Super League title on the final day

This season’s final round of Women’s Super League fixtures have been moved forward to Saturday, 27 May, to avoid a clash with the Premier League’s finale.

The last matches in the English men’s and women’s top divisions had both been scheduled for Sunday, 28 May.

All six matches in the WSL will now kick off at 15:00 BST on the Saturday, rather than 14:00 on Sunday as planned.

Current leaders Manchester United are at Liverpool, while defending champions Chelsea visit Reading.

Arsenal host Aston Villa, and fellow title contenders Manchester City are at home to Everton.

Leicester City, who currently occupy the only relegation spot in the 12-team league, are away to fellow strugglers Brighton.

The other final day fixture is a London derby, as West Ham host Tottenham.