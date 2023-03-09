Home Sports WSL 2022-23 final day: Last round of fixtures moved to avoid clash with Premier League games
Sports

WSL 2022-23 final day: Last round of fixtures moved to avoid clash with Premier League games

by admin
WSL 2022-23 final day: Last round of fixtures moved to avoid clash with Premier League games
Chelsea won the 2021-22 Women’s Super League title on the final day

This season’s final round of Women’s Super League fixtures have been moved forward to Saturday, 27 May, to avoid a clash with the Premier League’s finale.

The last matches in the English men’s and women’s top divisions had both been scheduled for Sunday, 28 May.

All six matches in the WSL will now kick off at 15:00 BST on the Saturday, rather than 14:00 on Sunday as planned.

Current leaders Manchester United are at Liverpool, while defending champions Chelsea visit Reading.

Arsenal host Aston Villa, and fellow title contenders Manchester City are at home to Everton.

Leicester City, who currently occupy the only relegation spot in the 12-team league, are away to fellow strugglers Brighton.

The other final day fixture is a London derby, as West Ham host Tottenham.

See also  Serie A giants AC Milan enters Tmall overseas sports IP to accelerate the landing of Chinese e-commerce market_Fans_Inter Milan_Arsenal

You may also like

Wimbledon 2023: Clare Balding to lead BBC coverage...

After attacking Schalke fans: police raid before BVB...

Paul Pogba, Juventus, not called up for disciplinary...

Thomas Doll in Jakarta – Soccer Adventures in...

Vitali: It’s time for the Packers to trust...

Commentary on International Women’s Day – Women’s rights...

A 17-year-old girl dies allergic to milk after...

Geneva/Servette HC plays the best qualification in 56...

Fabien Galthié, before the trip of the French...

BVB against Chelsea: Controversial intervention – The video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy